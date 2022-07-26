Nonprofit Acquires The Family Home Of Cesar Chavez

Silicon Valley's premier annual music event, San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022 returns for its 32nd festival season from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14 in and around Plaza de César Chavez Park in downtown San Jose, Calif. Renowned as one of North America's foremost music events with its dynamic multi-day programming, San Jose Jazz presents a riveting artist lineup for one of the summer's major SF Bay Area outdoor music festivals. SJZ Summer Fest 2022 features nearly 100 acts across 12 stages with acclaimed artists performing an eclectic mix of genres from jazz, funk, R&B, Latin, soul, hip-hop, blues, swing, zydeco, and global music. This year's Jazz Beyond Stage puts the spotlight on artists redefining the contemporary jazz genre in forms that future generations will carry forward to collectively embrace the timeless tradition of jazz. Co-curated by Tommy Aguilar of buzzy production house Universal Grammar, the Jazz Beyond Stage ignites with three days (Friday, Aug. 12 - Sunday, Aug. 14) of leading-edge programming for festival regulars and younger music fans at The Continental Bar.

