ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Nonprofit Acquires The Family Home Of Cesar Chavez

SFGate
 2 days ago

A community-based nonprofit group is celebrating the purchase the family home of the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez in the Mayfair neighborhood of east San Jose. After seeing the Chavez family home listed for sale in May 2022, the organization Amigos de Guadalupe Center for Justice and Empowerment raised funds...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: West San Jose housing and hotel plan advances

A major West San Jose development is moving forward with hundreds of apartments and a hotel instead of office space. The San Jose Planning Commission unanimously approved plans Wednesday for the Stevens Creek Promenade, located at Stevens Creek Boulevard and Lopina Way. The project is changing its office space to a six-story hotel at the... The post UPDATE: West San Jose housing and hotel plan advances appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Choice site next to downtown San Jose is bought, is slated for housing

SAN JOSE — A downtown San Jose-area office property that could be redeveloped as a housing project has been bought by a South Bay real estate group. The group paid $5.3 million for the site, which is located at 380 N. First Street, according to documents located at the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Real Estate
San Jose, CA
Society
Washington Examiner

San Francisco is bleeding residents and revenue

San Francisco is already an expensive city to live in. Its nonchalant attitude toward crime and homelessness has led residents to flee, and the city is losing money as a result. In just one year, San Francisco’s net out-migration tripled. These departing residents, on average, are wealthier than previous residents....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Golden Skate to remain open after receiving overwhelming support

SAN RAMON, Calif. - Golden Skate, one of the few remaining roller skating rinks in the Bay Area, has decided to remain open indefinitely after receiving an outpouring of support from the community. The 47-year-old skating rink in San Ramon was originally planned to close at the end of the...
SAN RAMON, CA
benitolink.com

Family of Nikko Espinoza seeks answers

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. After 20 months, Nikko Espinoza’s family has no answers for what happened on November 19, 2020, when he was found unconscious with a head injury after apparently falling off a moving vehicle around 2:09 a.m. on East Street. He died later that day.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Mexican#The National Registry#The National Park Service#Heising Simons Foundation
gratefulweb.com

Downtown San Jose Is The Place To Be With 12 Stages of Live Music from August 12 - 14

Silicon Valley's premier annual music event, San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2022 returns for its 32nd festival season from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14 in and around Plaza de César Chavez Park in downtown San Jose, Calif. Renowned as one of North America's foremost music events with its dynamic multi-day programming, San Jose Jazz presents a riveting artist lineup for one of the summer's major SF Bay Area outdoor music festivals. SJZ Summer Fest 2022 features nearly 100 acts across 12 stages with acclaimed artists performing an eclectic mix of genres from jazz, funk, R&B, Latin, soul, hip-hop, blues, swing, zydeco, and global music. This year's Jazz Beyond Stage puts the spotlight on artists redefining the contemporary jazz genre in forms that future generations will carry forward to collectively embrace the timeless tradition of jazz. Co-curated by Tommy Aguilar of buzzy production house Universal Grammar, the Jazz Beyond Stage ignites with three days (Friday, Aug. 12 - Sunday, Aug. 14) of leading-edge programming for festival regulars and younger music fans at The Continental Bar.
SAN JOSE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gaviota Alliance Claims a Win Against Hollister Ranch

The long rolling breakers at Hollister Ranch have driven many a surfer to join with friends or acquaintances to buy a fraction of the ranch in order to get past the gatehouse — or to wish they could. But public access along the cliffs may have existed since 1982, an argument being fought out in court over easement dedications from onetime landowner YMCA of Los Angeles. Those dedications weren’t accepted by the State Coastal Conservancy until 2013, 31 years after the offers were recorded, and the Hollister Ranch Owners Association immediately sued both the Coastal Conservancy, and the California Coastal Commission.
GAVIOTA, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Thousands of San Jose properties sit vacant despite increasing demand for more housing

AMID AN ONGOING housing crisis, thousands of San Jose homes are sitting empty — but City Hall has no plan to address it. The latest U.S. Census data shows 13,769 San Jose homes were not occupied in 2020. Vacant properties include those for rent, waiting to be sold and those not on the market, which may have been left empty by choice. San Jose had 4,316 off-market empty homes in 2020.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
NBC Bay Area

Pistahan Parade and Festival

The Filipino American Arts Exposition announced the return to an in-person celebration for the 29th annual Pistahan Parade and Festival. With the theme of “Homecoming: Reconnect with Our Roots and Community,” this year’s festivities will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT each day at Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco. The Pistahan Parade will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the heart of downtown San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 07-26-22 Bay Area city residents kept awake by mysterious sound

The thrum of a mysterious bass tone kept Richmond residents up from late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, so much so that the city’s mayor announced his office would offer a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.  Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced on his online forum Sunday that hundreds of people from Richmond, San Pablo and El Sobrante took to Facebook and Nextdoor on Saturday to complain about an “incessant bass tone beat that kept them up all night.”  Butt says that after receiving tips from three different people, including one person who will be the recipient of the $500 reward, he’s “pretty much solved the whole issue.”  
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crash kills motorcyclist in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in San Jose Monday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose Thursday morning, police said.Officers responded just after 8 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.San Jose police said the investigation indicated a 2009 Toyota sedan was making a left turn from northbound Briarwood Drive onto westbound Curtner Avenue and collided with a motorcycle heading eastbound on Curtner Avenue.The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman driving the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.The motorcyclist's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after notifying his family. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.The department said it was the 40th fatal collision and the 42nd victim in the city this year.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy