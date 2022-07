Cristiano Ronaldo reiterated to Manchester United executives this week his preference to join another club this summer, according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell. Per that report, Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is "working to establish exit routes from Old Trafford, and The Athletic understands talks have been held with Sporting Lisbon," Ronaldo's former club that finished second in Portugal's Primeira Liga last season and will have Champions League football this year.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO