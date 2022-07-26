Petty Foundation, Adventure Distilling partner for annual Moonshine Run

COSBY—The Petty Family Foundation and Adventure Distilling Company are partnering once again to host a fun filled weekend for car and moonshine enthusiasts. The annual event features meet and greets with several of the local moonshiners like Mark Ramsey and Eric “Digger” Manes, and for the lucky few who have secured VIP tickets, a special one-on-one with NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

Due to the overwhelming success of last year’s event, the 2022 event will be stretched across two days. Festivities will kick off Friday, August 19 at Adventure Distilling with live music and a silent auction. Saturday promises to be special as the moonshine run kicks off at the distillery and visits many spots across Cocke County. Following the trip, quests will return to the distillery for an action packed night filled with food, music and another auction. Up for grabs will be several pieces of NASCAR memorabilia autographed by the king.

Shannon Newman, Director of the Petty Family Foundation, made fast friends with Mark and Digger at one of the moonshiners’ events in North Carolina. Their budding relationship led the run to cross state lines and make its way to Cocke County.

“We started doing the moonshine event down in North Carolina. Before COVID we had talked about moving it up here to Cosby, but when Adventure Distilling opened the idea really blossomed,” Newman said.

“Mark and Digger said come up and let’s see what happens with the moonshine event, and we had an incredible turnout last year. We had about 100 people on the run part and back at the distillery we ended up with about 400 or 500 people who came out that night. I think we ended up clearing about $40,000 last year. Our goal this year is $75,000, so we obviously have our work cut out for us.”

Nearly all of the money raised during events hosted by the foundation are returned to local organizations within any given community. The foundation was established in 2008 with a focus on giving back to children and veterans organizations.

“We recognize that the county has a great need,” Newman said. “Our goal this year is to have that money come back into Cocke County. We’ll be looking for organizations that we can put money into and support. If there are organizations that are in need, I would love to work with the Chamber of Commerce or whoever to identify some folks we can help with this money we’re raising.”

With the large influx of visitors to the area, special arrangements have been made with local hotels and motels to provide adequate accommodations. Newman said that many individuals will travel from across the country to make a vacation out of the event. She hopes the run will continue to grow and bring more revenue into Cocke County.

“My goal too is to promote tourism in the area. The more money we can bring in from people eating in your restaurants and staying in your hotels the better. We decided to add another day to see if people would be receptive to it and so far they have.”

Affordability is the goal of the event, and tickets start at $25 for general admission. For $50, guests earn the ability to participate in the moonshine run and will receive a ticket to participate in Saturday evening’s fun at the distillery.

Newman said Petty truly enjoys attending each of the events that the foundation holds. He was thoroughly impressed with the showing at Adventure Distilling last year, which all but assured his attendance at this year’s event.

“He loves it. If you’ve ever met Richard Petty, you know he’s all about small towns. As famous as he is, he definitely doesn’t have that persona. He loved coming last year and has it marked on his calendar for this year. We’re really looking forward to it,” Newman said.

The foundation is looking for corporate sponsors to help with the event and can put special packages together to fit any budget. Food City has come on board as a sponsor for this year’s event as well.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the run, visit the Petty Family Foundation Facebook page. If any local business would like to help sponsor the event they should reach out to Newman directly at shannon@pettyfoundation.org or via phone at 336-495-6643.