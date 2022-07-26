ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry Styles secures first Mercury Prize nomination

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlSGn_0gtEkWM400
Britain Mercury Prize FILE - Harry Styles performs on NBC's Today show on Feb. 26, 2020, in New York. Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album, competing for the British music award with acts like singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz. Styles was shortlisted Tuesday, July 26, 2022 for his album “Harry's House,” which has topped U.K. album charts for six weeks — more than all of the albums he recorded as a member of the boy band One Direction combined. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes)

LONDON — (AP) — Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination with his third solo album, competing for the British music award with acts like singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rapper Little Simz.

Styles was shortlisted Tuesday for his album “Harry's House,” which has topped U.K. album charts for six weeks — longer than all of the albums he recorded as a member of the boy band One Direction combined.

The 12 albums shortlisted for this year's Mercury Prize, which recognizes the best British or Irish album of the year, include Fender's “Seventeen Going Under" and Little Simz's “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.”

Actress Jessie Buckley, who recently won an Olivier Award for best actress in a musical for her role as Sally Bowles in “Cabaret,” also made the list for “For All Our Days That Tear The Heart,” her album with former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler.

A judging panel that included musicians Jamie Cullum and Anna Calvi narrowed the nominations down for the short list.

The panel said the albums covered “everything from imaginative pop to pioneering rap to Cornish language folk-rock.”

The awards show is set to take place on Sept. 8 in London with live performances from many of the shortlisted acts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

What Does Harry Styles Smell Like? Lizzo Did the Sniffing

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo probably knows that most of us will likely never get a whiff of Harry Styles’ scent — though we’ll keep dreaming — so she did us a favor and revealed his signature scent. In an ask-me-anything segment with Elle UK, the “About Damn Time” singer shared some very specific details about her British bestie. “Harry smells very good; he smells like soap!” she told the outlet with a laugh. “Whatever soap he uses, it smells like that. Like, it’s not a cologne or a deodorant thing, it’s very, like, whatever soap he showers...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry Styles sends Lizzo flowers to celebrate her song being ranked number one on Billboard chart

Lizzo received a sweet gift from her pal Harry Styles to celebrate a new milestone in her career.In a recent video posted to her TikTok, the 34-year-old singer could be seen holding a large display of multi-coloured flowers. Some of the flowers in the bouquet included red, pink, and orange roses. There was also a small card attached to the gift.The Watermelon Sugar singer apparently sent the bouquet to celebrate Lizzo’s newest song being ranked as number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.“Y’all Harry got me flowers,” she wrote. “Congratulating me on ‘About Damn Time’ going #1.”Before Lizzo’s song...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Jamie Cullum
Person
Anna Calvi
Person
Bernard Butler
Person
Little Simz
Elite Daily

Harry Sent Lizzo Flowers After Her Song Overtook His On The Charts

After gradually climbing up the Billboard Hot 100 chart since its release in April, Lizzo’s latest single “About Damn Time” has finally reached the No. 1 spot. The star celebrated the huge milestone with fans on TikTok, where she also revealed Harry Styles sent her a gift to congratulate her on her single’s success.
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Mercury Prize 2022 shortlist revealed

This year’s Mercury Prize shortlist for 2022 Album Of The Year has been revealed. At 11am today (July 26), the Mercury Prize – in partnership with mobility app FREE NOW – confirmed that the 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the Album Of The Year award include Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’, Little Simz’s ‘Sometimes I Might be Introvert’, Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’, Wet Leg’s self-titled album and Yard Act’s ‘The Overload’.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Prize#Music Award#British#Irish#Fender#The Associated Press
GMA

2022 MTV VMA nominations: See the full list

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations are in!. Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X lead this year's nominations with seven nods each, while Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow closely behind with six nominations apiece. Other nominees include Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift...
NEWARK, NJ
Us Weekly

Breaking Down the One Direction Guys’ Solo Careers by the Numbers

Since One Direction’s 2016 split, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have had varying levels of success in the music industry. All five original members have embarked on solo careers, with Malik becoming the first to do so after abruptly leaving the boy band in March 2015. He subsequently signed […]
MUSIC
Fox News

Britney Spears, Elton John to remix ‘Tiny Dancer’: report

Britney Spears is ready to reintroduce herself to the music world. Fresh off a wedding and free from her conservatorship, Spears has recorded a remix version of Elton John’s "Tiny Dancer," according to a new report. Per Page Six, John and Spears met in a Beverly Hills studio to record...
MUSIC
NME

Pearl Jam return to stage as Eddie Vedder recovers from vocal issues

Pearl Jam returned to the stage last night after cancelling three recent shows due to Eddie Vedder suffering from vocal issues. Last Wednesday (July 20), the group scrapped a scheduled performance in Vienna after the frontman’s throat was damaged by the “heat, dust, and smoke from the fires” at Lollapalooza Paris on July 17.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

James Taylor – “Coming Back To You” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

In October, Blue Note Records will release a Leonard Cohen tribute album called Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen. Produced by Larry Klein, Here It Is will feature contributions from Peter Gabriel (“Here It Is”), Norah Jones (“Steer Your Way”), Sarah McLachlan (“Hallelujah”), Mavis Staples (“If It Be Your Will”), Iggy Pop (“You Want It Darker”), and more. There’s also James Taylor covering “Coming Back To You,” taken from Cohen’s seventh studio album Various Positions (1984).
MUSIC
Stereogum

Charli XCX – “Hot Girl”

Charli XCX has released a new single, “Hot Girl,” which appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming A24 horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies and was heavily featured in its trailer. The tight, hyped-up club track is her first solo song since Crash came out back in March. “Hot Girl” was produced by the 1975’s George Daniel. Remember when Charli had a massive hit with “Boom Clap,” another soundtrack song for another teen film? Different times! Check out “Hot Girl” below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Brian Eno Returns With ‘ForeverAndEverNoMore’, His First Vocal Album Since 2005

Click here to read the full article. Brian Eno has announced his new album ForeverAndEverNoMore, the ambient pioneer and producer extraordinaire’s first LP featuring mostly songs with vocals in nearly 17 years. Ahead of the album’s Oct. 14 release, Eno has shared the funereal first single “There Were Bells,” a track that he premiered during a performance at the Acropolis in Athens in Aug. 2021 on a day where a heatwave and wildfires besieged the city. “I thought, here we are at the birthplace of Western civilization, probably witnessing the end of it,” Eno quipped at the time, which also marked...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Foals’s dizzying new video for ‘Life Is Yours’

Foals have shared the new video for their latest single ‘Life Is Yours’ – check it out below. The song appears on the Oxford band’s acclaimed seventh album of the same name, which came out last month. Arriving today (July 28), the official visuals for the...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 20 Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far)

During the first six months of 2022, there has been a steady stream of new music releases: pleasant surprises, anticipated projects and brand new sounds. For some, it was a long time coming: Tears for Fears released their first studio LP in 18 years, Eddie Vedder unveiled his first solo record in over a decade and Jethro Tull put out their first studio album since 2003. Others have been working feverishly: Jack White released the first of two albums this year and the Black Keys offered a new record almost exactly a year after their last one.
MUSIC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
110K+
Followers
118K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy