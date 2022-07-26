ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Home ownership? AI may be your best hope

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA February National Association of Realtors study cited that record-high home prices combined with record-low inventory have created an affordable housing supply crisis in America. A subsequent study found that a lack of affordable housing is now the country's biggest obstacle to home buying. Can AI play a role?...

ZDNet

How AI is making Gen Z the most financially sophisticated generation

From large banks to fintech startups, the financial services industry is leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to attract and assist Gen Z customers. For those counting, Gen Z includes anyone born between 1997 and 2012. Yes, even tweens are embracing fintech (financial technology). AI-powered financial apps are playing...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Get a stock-screening platform and a lifetime of investing education for $119

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. With the cost of living and inflation both skyrocketing, everyone seems to be scrambling to figure out how to generate more income, stretch the funds they have or both. While some might try taking on extra work, others may take online skills training to become eligible for promotions or higher-paying careers. Investing is another option, but it can be stressful if you're not an expert because making mistakes is far too common.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

M1, a personal finance management company, will soon offer crypto portfolios to its investors

M1 Finance, a personal finance platform with more than $5 billion in assets, announced last week that clients would soon be able to allocate funds toward crypto portfolios. Investors will be able to choose the percentage of recurring deposits they want to be allocated and choose from 10 cryptocurrency coins to put funds toward in crypto portfolios designed by investors or by M1 experts, the company said.
MARKETS
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Project#Housing Subsidies#Ai#American
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
The Associated Press

Autonomy to Scale Electric Vehicle Subscriptions Nationally; AutoNation to be Dealer of Record and Provide Services

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Autonomy, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, has partnered with AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), America’s largest and most admired automotive retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005217/en/ The partnership will support Autonomy’s electric vehicle product expansion from the Tesla Model 3 into several automaker brands as well as its geographic expansion across the United States, leveraging AutoNation’s nationwide footprint. As Autonomy’s “Dealer of Record,” AutoNation will support Autonomy’s planned acquisition, over the next 12-18 months of up to 20,000 electric vehicles from automakers that produce the most sought-after electric vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The Station: Executive upheaval at VW Group and the tale of two Tesla earnings

Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Last week I noted that July is the summer of the EV truck (for me). When I zoom out though, it’s looking a lot more like the summer of the course correction. Put another way, lots of companies from automakers and tech giants to suppliers and startups are restructuring, shuffling executives and laying off staff. And not just in the U.S.; this is happening in Europe as well.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Auto dealerships are facing a shortage of technicians to fix cars. Here's why

It's not just hard to buy a new car these days — it's getting tough to even get one fixed. There just aren't enough workers to do the job. Dealers and auto repair shops are struggling to recruit and retain technicians and other service department workers. Auto dealerships, like many industries, are feeling the effects of what some have termed the Great Resignation, in which workers are quitting at steep rates.
JOBS
ZDNet

The best careers you can launch with an IT degree

If you're looking for a computer degree with a range of multidisciplinary applicability, consider majoring in IT. The best careers you can land with an IT degree include jobs in data science, cybersecurity, and software development — fast-growing fields where you can make a competitive entry-level salary. All these jobs, and this umbrella major, call for analytical, adaptable, creative-minded problem solvers.
MICROSOFT
ZDNet

Best trade school jobs: Top options for 2022

Ever wondered what interesting and lucrative jobs are available to people not interested in enrolling in traditional colleges? Enter trade school jobs. Trade schools offer an alternate path to highly skilled jobs featuring strong job security and demand. For many people, they are a path to a truly rewarding career with a price tag that will not break the bank.
EDUCATION
ZDNet

Singapore looks to drive green fintech development with Google Cloud partnership

Singapore is looking to drive the development of climate fintech products and services through a new initiative jointly launched with Google Cloud. The scheme aims to shortlist 100 applications that then will be developed and tested on the cloud vendor's open source platform. Called Point Carbon Zero Programme, the initiative...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Healthcare providers are digitally transforming to improve quality of care

I recently co-delivered a keynote at the first ever Salesforce Health Summit in New York City. The health summit was attended by over 150 healthcare executives focused on digital transformation and the improvement of stakeholder experiences. I shared the opening keynote with my colleague Dr. Geeta Nayyar. Innovation. Dr. Nayyar...
HEALTH SERVICES
ZDNet

Tablet sales collapse in Brazil in Q1 2022

According to research from IT market analyst IDC, tablet sales have seen a significant drop in the first quarter of 2022 in Brazil. The research noted that with 713,000 units sold, the segment's overall performance was 31% lower than in the same period of 2021. Of the total devices sold...
BUSINESS
pymnts

5G Steers Forklifts, Robots at BMW, Ford Factories

As the combination of 5G and autonomous technology looks to transform transportation and production in many venues, the early adopters include automakers’ warehouses and production facilities. In a recent example, BMW Group announced in a June press release that it has partnered with several other organizations in a pilot...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

The 5 best back-to-school tablet deals available right now

The nights are getting a little shorter, and summer is waning – and it's now officially time to start thinking about heading back to school. Laptops are the usual go-to for students and instructors across campuses, but tablets are becoming a staple, too, and not because they're easier to carry around. Doubling as textbooks, thanks to handy apps like Kindle and Kobo, students can use them as processing powerhouses to study for midterms or even type up a quick paper (with the proper accessories, of course).
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Crypto Coach: How to stay warm during a crypto winter

Summer comes but once a year (and boy are we feeling it in 2022!). So does winter. But in the crypto world, you never know when -- or for how long -- a dreaded "crypto winter" will last, but when it does arrive, it can wreak havoc on your digital portfolio.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Amazon post 2Q loss but revenue tops estimates, stock jumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss but its revenue topped Wall Street expectations, sending its stock sharply higher. The company also said it is making progress in controlling some of the excess costs from its massive expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant lost $2.03 billion, or 20 cents per share, in the three-month period ended June 30, driven by a $3.9 billion write-down of the value of its stock investment in electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive. That compared to a profit of $7.78 billion a year ago. It posted a loss of $3.84 billion in this year’s first quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2015, which was also marked by a large Rivian write-down. Analysts had been expecting a 12-cent profit in the latest quarter, according to FactSet.
STOCKS

