Home ownership? AI may be your best hope

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Autonomy, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, has partnered with AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), America’s largest and most admired automotive retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005217/en/ The partnership will support Autonomy’s electric vehicle product expansion from the Tesla Model 3 into several automaker brands as well as its geographic expansion across the United States, leveraging AutoNation’s nationwide footprint. As Autonomy’s “Dealer of Record,” AutoNation will support Autonomy’s planned acquisition, over the next 12-18 months of up to 20,000 electric vehicles from automakers that produce the most sought-after electric vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)
