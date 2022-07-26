scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pittsfield metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Pittsfield, MA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 32 cities and towns in Pittsfield.

#30. Peru, MA

- 1-year price change: +$33,585 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$36,767 (+15.0%)

- Typical home value: $281,587 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#29. North Adams, MA

- 1-year price change: +$39,463 (+21.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,287 (+68.8%)

- Typical home value: $221,425 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Clarksburg, MA

- 1-year price change: +$39,977 (+19.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,641 (+62.5%)

- Typical home value: $240,766 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Dalton, MA

- 1-year price change: +$45,791 (+18.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,438 (+52.3%)

- Typical home value: $295,458 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Adams, MA

- 1-year price change: +$46,043 (+25.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,172 (+61.0%)

- Typical home value: $230,160 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Pittsfield, MA

- 1-year price change: +$48,899 (+22.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,030 (+59.3%)

- Typical home value: $271,403 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Cheshire, MA

- 1-year price change: +$52,698 (+20.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,910 (+49.1%)

- Typical home value: $312,457 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Windsor, MA

- 1-year price change: +$54,089 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,201 (+64.3%)

- Typical home value: $342,763 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Hinsdale, MA

- 1-year price change: +$55,176 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$70,853 (+25.8%)

- Typical home value: $345,033 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Hancock, MA

- 1-year price change: +$58,243 (+20.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$116,354 (+49.9%)

- Typical home value: $349,748 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Lee, MA

- 1-year price change: +$63,985 (+19.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,932 (+53.3%)

- Typical home value: $385,313 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Becket, MA

- 1-year price change: +$67,924 (+22.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,312 (+58.4%)

- Typical home value: $364,254 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Lanesboro, MA

- 1-year price change: +$67,986 (+25.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$132,859 (+65.1%)

- Typical home value: $336,882 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#17. West Stockbridge, MA

- 1-year price change: +$79,018 (+17.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,789 (+49.8%)

- Typical home value: $528,924 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Williamstown, MA

- 1-year price change: +$80,914 (+22.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$140,258 (+46.9%)

- Typical home value: $439,210 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#15. New Ashford, MA

- 1-year price change: +$81,813 (+23.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$169,120 (+66.3%)

- Typical home value: $424,273 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Great Barrington, MA

- 1-year price change: +$86,124 (+19.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$202,524 (+60.4%)

- Typical home value: $537,812 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Washington, MA

- 1-year price change: +$86,191 (+28.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,444 (+52.9%)

- Typical home value: $388,383 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Sandisfield, MA

- 1-year price change: +$97,719 (+27.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,051 (+64.5%)

- Typical home value: $454,146 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Richmond, MA

- 1-year price change: +$97,941 (+20.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$217,260 (+60.8%)

- Typical home value: $574,766 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Otis, MA

- 1-year price change: +$102,887 (+27.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,273 (+65.0%)

- Typical home value: $472,938 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Lenox, MA

- 1-year price change: +$107,244 (+24.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$220,536 (+66.5%)

- Typical home value: $552,404 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Sheffield, MA

- 1-year price change: +$114,123 (+26.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$252,059 (+87.1%)

- Typical home value: $541,370 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Egremont, MA

- 1-year price change: +$117,586 (+20.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$296,750 (+75.6%)

- Typical home value: $689,254 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. New Marlborough, MA

- 1-year price change: +$122,023 (+24.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$266,761 (+76.1%)

- Typical home value: $617,262 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Stockbridge, MA

- 1-year price change: +$130,079 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$248,215 (+55.9%)

- Typical home value: $692,342 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Mount Washington, MA

- 1-year price change: +$139,654 (+21.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$336,810 (+73.7%)

- Typical home value: $793,701 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Tyringham, MA

- 1-year price change: +$139,737 (+23.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$277,946 (+62.4%)

- Typical home value: $723,364 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Monterey, MA

- 1-year price change: +$173,983 (+28.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$308,780 (+66.0%)

- Typical home value: $776,481 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Alford, MA

- 1-year price change: +$242,307 (+28.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$404,312 (+57.5%)

- Typical home value: $1,106,957 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

