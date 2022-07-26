FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Olympia metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Olympia-Tumwater, WA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Nisqually Indian Community, WA

- 1-year price change: +$50,761 (+17.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$36,798 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $339,926 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Bucoda, WA

- 1-year price change: +$60,737 (+22.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$212,328 (+180.7%)

- Typical home value: $329,838 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Tenino, WA

- 1-year price change: +$77,446 (+17.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$248,623 (+95.2%)

- Typical home value: $509,906 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Yelm, WA

- 1-year price change: +$78,469 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$246,958 (+103.9%)

- Typical home value: $484,595 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Tumwater, WA

- 1-year price change: +$81,173 (+18.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$239,858 (+87.7%)

- Typical home value: $513,364 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Lacey, WA

- 1-year price change: +$83,444 (+19.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$247,712 (+94.5%)

- Typical home value: $509,958 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Rochester, WA

- 1-year price change: +$84,720 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$255,445 (+96.8%)

- Typical home value: $519,262 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Olympia, WA

- 1-year price change: +$86,382 (+18.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$253,185 (+87.5%)

- Typical home value: $542,452 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Rainier, WA

- 1-year price change: +$89,393 (+20.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$262,691 (+101.3%)

- Typical home value: $521,946 (#2 most expensive city in metro)