Napa, CA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Napa metro area

By Stacker
 5 days ago

FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Napa metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Napa, CA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#7. Pope Valley, CA

- 1-year price change: +$40,927 (+12.1%)
- 5-year price change: $-16,715 (-4.2%)
- Typical home value: $378,020 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Calistoga, CA

- 1-year price change: +$74,314 (+6.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$351,550 (+40.6%)
- Typical home value: $1,218,501 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Angwin, CA

- 1-year price change: +$93,016 (+10.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$190,239 (+23.3%)
- Typical home value: $1,005,194 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. American Canyon, CA

- 1-year price change: +$105,398 (+15.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$267,833 (+49.7%)
- Typical home value: $806,897 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Napa, CA

- 1-year price change: +$106,198 (+13.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$273,880 (+42.2%)
- Typical home value: $922,307 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Saint Helena, CA

- 1-year price change: +$205,173 (+11.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$667,118 (+49.2%)
- Typical home value: $2,022,559 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Yountville, CA

- 1-year price change: +$243,478 (+20.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$439,023 (+44.5%)
- Typical home value: $1,426,162 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

