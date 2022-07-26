Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lubbock metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lubbock, TX metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 13 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#13. Crosbyton, TX

- 1-year price change: +$8,414 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$15,476 (+32.2%)

- Typical home value: $63,469 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Ralls, TX

- 1-year price change: +$9,017 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$15,852 (+29.6%)

- Typical home value: $69,474 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Lorenzo, TX

- 1-year price change: +$10,181 (+14.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$20,412 (+34.8%)

- Typical home value: $79,070 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Slaton, TX

- 1-year price change: +$15,704 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$44,193 (+62.0%)

- Typical home value: $115,436 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. O'Donnell, TX

- 1-year price change: +$15,907 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$44,193 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $132,504 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. New Deal, TX

- 1-year price change: +$18,773 (+19.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,337 (+84.5%)

- Typical home value: $114,275 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Tahoka, TX

- 1-year price change: +$20,272 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,337 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $152,310 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Buffalo Springs, TX

- 1-year price change: +$29,188 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,908 (+42.4%)

- Typical home value: $271,652 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Lubbock, TX

- 1-year price change: +$32,205 (+18.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,466 (+38.6%)

- Typical home value: $206,287 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Idalou, TX

- 1-year price change: +$33,422 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$53,313 (+33.7%)

- Typical home value: $211,694 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Shallowater, TX

- 1-year price change: +$36,576 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,602 (+47.1%)

- Typical home value: $258,106 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Wolfforth, TX

- 1-year price change: +$39,244 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,318 (+31.6%)

- Typical home value: $284,221 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Ransom Canyon, TX

- 1-year price change: +$68,609 (+22.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$109,555 (+41.3%)

- Typical home value: $374,931 (#1 most expensive city in metro)