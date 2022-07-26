ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lubbock metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dW6pE_0gtEjjuq00
Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lubbock metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lubbock, TX metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 13 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Lubbock metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtQ4A_0gtEjjuq00
Stacker

#13. Crosbyton, TX

- 1-year price change: +$8,414 (+15.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$15,476 (+32.2%)
- Typical home value: $63,469 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zygNq_0gtEjjuq00
Stacker

#12. Ralls, TX

- 1-year price change: +$9,017 (+14.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$15,852 (+29.6%)
- Typical home value: $69,474 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9vkx_0gtEjjuq00
Stacker

#11. Lorenzo, TX

- 1-year price change: +$10,181 (+14.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$20,412 (+34.8%)
- Typical home value: $79,070 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtmR6_0gtEjjuq00
Stacker

#10. Slaton, TX

- 1-year price change: +$15,704 (+15.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$44,193 (+62.0%)
- Typical home value: $115,436 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daSUu_0gtEjjuq00
Stacker

#9. O'Donnell, TX

- 1-year price change: +$15,907 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$44,193 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $132,504 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: How Lubbock feels about climate change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Fbsx_0gtEjjuq00
Stacker

#8. New Deal, TX

- 1-year price change: +$18,773 (+19.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$52,337 (+84.5%)
- Typical home value: $114,275 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovPse_0gtEjjuq00
Stacker

#7. Tahoka, TX

- 1-year price change: +$20,272 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$52,337 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $152,310 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Buffalo Springs, TX

- 1-year price change: +$29,188 (+12.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$80,908 (+42.4%)
- Typical home value: $271,652 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Lubbock, TX

- 1-year price change: +$32,205 (+18.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$57,466 (+38.6%)
- Typical home value: $206,287 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8LSO_0gtEjjuq00
Stacker

#4. Idalou, TX

- 1-year price change: +$33,422 (+18.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$53,313 (+33.7%)
- Typical home value: $211,694 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Lubbock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrYkT_0gtEjjuq00
Stacker

#3. Shallowater, TX

- 1-year price change: +$36,576 (+16.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$82,602 (+47.1%)
- Typical home value: $258,106 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVrOC_0gtEjjuq00
Stacker

#2. Wolfforth, TX

- 1-year price change: +$39,244 (+16.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$68,318 (+31.6%)
- Typical home value: $284,221 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTDqI_0gtEjjuq00
Stacker

#1. Ransom Canyon, TX

- 1-year price change: +$68,609 (+22.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$109,555 (+41.3%)
- Typical home value: $374,931 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slaton, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Buffalo Springs, TX
Lubbock, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Lubbock, TX
Real Estate
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Americans#Tx Metro#Crosbyton
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy