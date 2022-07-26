ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Cruces metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Cruces metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Las Cruces, NM metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#11. Garfield, NM

- 1-year price change: +$20,470 (+15.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$126,869 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $151,437 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Mesquite, NM

- 1-year price change: +$21,958 (+13.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$56,363 (+44.7%)
- Typical home value: $182,557 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Sunland Park, NM

- 1-year price change: +$22,447 (+14.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$63,473 (+54.3%)
- Typical home value: $180,287 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Chaparral, NM

- 1-year price change: +$23,658 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$55,709 (+51.3%)
- Typical home value: $164,260 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Vado, NM

- 1-year price change: +$23,754 (+12.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$65,535 (+43.9%)
- Typical home value: $214,764 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Anthony, NM

- 1-year price change: +$25,826 (+14.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$65,284 (+49.0%)
- Typical home value: $198,582 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. La Mesa, NM

- 1-year price change: +$26,277 (+12.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,030 (+53.7%)
- Typical home value: $237,619 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Mesilla Park, NM

- 1-year price change: +$35,434 (+12.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$97,454 (+43.3%)
- Typical home value: $322,678 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Las Cruces, NM

- 1-year price change: +$37,580 (+17.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,269 (+48.2%)
- Typical home value: $256,047 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Mesilla, NM

- 1-year price change: +$39,914 (+20.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$98,010 (+72.4%)
- Typical home value: $233,306 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Santa Teresa, NM

- 1-year price change: +$40,635 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$86,016 (+44.8%)
- Typical home value: $277,854 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

