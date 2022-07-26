ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Neogen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) _ Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $15 million.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $140.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.3 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $527.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEOG

