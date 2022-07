Nearly three decades ago we came up with this idea to honor the “good kids” who make up the majority of high school students in Ocean County. The Student of the Week program would pay tribute to a senior each Monday during the school year with an on-air and online tribute as well as a framed certificate. The selected student would be chosen by their own school and in recent years the program has run for 38 weeks so each of the Ocean County high schools and the OCVTS would have two students honored between September and June.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO