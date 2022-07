This week marks another milestone in the ongoing sale of the Denver Broncos. On Wednesday, the NFL's Finance Committee met, and unanimously approved Rob Walton's proposed $4.65 billion purchase of the franchise, an NFL spokesperson confirmed to CBS4.The announcement comes a month and a half after the team entered a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group, which is led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Melody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments and board chair of Starbucks Corporation will also be part of the group, as well as former United...

