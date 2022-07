July 26, 2022 - The Tampa General Hospital is the No. 1 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg region and is nationally ranked in seven specialties in the U.S. News & World Report for 2022-2023. The report was designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures by evaluating each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. TGH was the only hospital in Florida ranked by U.S. News & World Report in either the top 50 nationally or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals in all 12 data-driven specialties for 2022-2023. “To be recognized as a national leader in health care for seven consecutive years is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment to the world-class clinical excellence delivered by our entire team day after day,” Tampa General President and CEO John Couris said in a news release. “Tampa General’s rankings are a reflection of our process of aligning innovation and advanced research to improve the health and well-being of our patients.'' The remaining top five ranked Tampa Bay hospitals include: Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater ranked No. 2; St. Joseph’s Hospital-Tampa campus ranked No. 3; Mease Countryside Hospital ranked No. 4; and St. Anthony’s Hospital ranked No. 5.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO