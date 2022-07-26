Oklahoma Co. DA Clears Troopers, OCPD Officers Who Killed Suspect Along Turner Turnpike

Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater said no law enforcement officers will be charged in the death of a suspect during an April pursuit.

Prater made the announcement in a letter. Nine Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and four Oklahoma City police officers shot and killed Charles Carswell III along the Turner Turnpike.

On April 2, OHP received information from an Arizona police department that Carswell, a 32-year-old armed robbery suspect, may have been traveling through Oklahoma City. Authorities began looking for a vehicle with an Ohio license plate.

When troopers tried to stop Carswell's vehicle on Interstate 40 eastbound near Council Road, he fled the scene.

During the pursuit, authorities said Carswell attempted to fire a weapon at troopers.

After troopers were able to perform a tactical vehicle maneuver to disable Carswell's vehicle, law enforcement and Carswell exchanged gunfire as the suspect hid behind his vehicle.

Carswell tried to grab an assault rifle as he was wounded, but officers and troopers' gunshots hit and killed the suspect.