ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Cause Of Death Confirmed For Wife Of Hank Williams Jr.

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office says the wife of country singer Hank Williams...

wflaorlando.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Entertainment
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Jupiter, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lenny Von Dohlen, 'Twin Peaks' and 'Home Alone 3' Actor, Dead at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, best known as Harold Smith on Twin Peaks, died Tuesday at 63. According to Variety, his agent confirmed the passing and his sister posted an announcement on Thursday revealing the TV star's death. "The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
DoYouRemember?

Did Dr. Nick Cause Elvis Presley’s Death?

Dr. Nick played an important and significant role in Elvis Presley’s life. The doctor, whose actual name is Dr. George Nichopoulos, made himself available to Elvis in a variety of ways as deemed necessary at any given moment. “At times, I was his father, his best friend, his doctor. Whatever role I needed to play at the time, I did,” he told Daily Beast in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Jane#Cause Of Death
Outsider.com

Vince Gill Cancels Concert Dates Following Amy Grant’s Hospitalization

Vince Gill is canceling some upcoming performances after his wife, Amy Grant, suffered injuries in a bicycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Harpeth Hill Golf Course in Nashville. The 61-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with cuts and abrasions that were treated in the emergency room. She is in stable condition, but doctors have asked her to remain in the hospital overnight for observation. That’ll keep her there until at least Friday, July 29.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Actress Ada Ameh Dies After Collapsing

Popular Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has died after collapsing suddenly on July 17, according to various reports. Ameh was 48 when President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas confirmed that she died Sunday at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation hospital in Delta State, according to Vanguard. Ameh...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy