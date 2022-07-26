4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in North Port metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 17 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#17. North Port, FL

- 1-year price change: +$126,564 (+48.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$197,950 (+103.3%)

- Typical home value: $389,572 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Bradenton, FL

- 1-year price change: +$128,119 (+44.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,898 (+87.9%)

- Typical home value: $416,701 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Palmetto, FL

- 1-year price change: +$130,059 (+43.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$205,120 (+92.4%)

- Typical home value: $427,032 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Ellenton, FL

- 1-year price change: +$148,582 (+45.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$220,216 (+85.6%)

- Typical home value: $477,435 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Sarasota, FL

- 1-year price change: +$153,941 (+45.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$228,797 (+85.9%)

- Typical home value: $495,118 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Venice, FL

- 1-year price change: +$157,741 (+47.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$228,544 (+87.8%)

- Typical home value: $488,982 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Parrish, FL

- 1-year price change: +$172,740 (+46.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$256,523 (+88.4%)

- Typical home value: $546,678 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Nokomis, FL

- 1-year price change: +$208,350 (+49.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$295,953 (+88.0%)

- Typical home value: $632,222 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Myakka City, FL

- 1-year price change: +$214,247 (+44.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$360,537 (+107.1%)

- Typical home value: $697,246 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Terra Ceia, FL

- 1-year price change: +$245,581 (+41.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$393,137 (+87.2%)

- Typical home value: $844,106 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Osprey, FL

- 1-year price change: +$251,080 (+45.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$362,848 (+83.4%)

- Typical home value: $797,924 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Cortez, FL

- 1-year price change: +$271,355 (+50.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$326,176 (+67.4%)

- Typical home value: $810,028 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Bradenton Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$287,935 (+52.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$387,587 (+85.5%)

- Typical home value: $840,768 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Siesta Key, FL

- 1-year price change: +$307,486 (+42.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$421,798 (+69.0%)

- Typical home value: $1,033,042 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Longboat Key, FL

- 1-year price change: +$419,044 (+51.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$536,694 (+76.2%)

- Typical home value: $1,240,774 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Holmes Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$514,092 (+56.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$730,814 (+106.4%)

- Typical home value: $1,417,959 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Anna Maria, FL

- 1-year price change: +$819,290 (+56.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,229,406 (+117.0%)

- Typical home value: $2,280,622 (#1 most expensive city in metro)