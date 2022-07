The Cook County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) is issuing a survey for all residents and property owners in the county to assess existing housing rehabilitation and repair needs. The objective of the survey is to gather information regarding the most prevalent types of repairs and updates that could be addressed in our current housing stock, and whether those repairs and updates warrant the creation of an HRA rehab loan program.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO