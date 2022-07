Stop us if you’ve heard this one before…Bubba Sparxxx is going to be performing at a suburban Milwaukee bar. If you recall, the gold record-certified rapper took the stage in a tented patio at City Lounge in Cudahy in early 2016. We went to see him and we enjoyed it. Then he returned to same bar in October of that year for Halloween concert.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO