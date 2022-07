Tomorrow [7/26/22], our Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will receive its weekly COVID-19 update from the Department of Public Health. It will undoubtedly include discussion of a forthcoming masking mandate from the County’s Health Officer, to be implemented at the end of this week. I want to share my perspective in respect to masking mandates in our County, so that my constituents clearly understand my position as a policy maker, public health advocate, and executive leader.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO