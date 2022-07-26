ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US opens 3 probes of safety problems in Stellantis vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety problems with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis. The largest probe covers 1.34 million...

