Lincoln, NE

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lincoln metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeBzG_0gtEcCf600
ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lincoln metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Lincoln, NE metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 22 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#22. Staplehurst, NE

- 1-year price change: +$15,512 (+8.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$61,042 (+44.5%)
- Typical home value: $198,224 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tqgKI_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#21. Bee, NE

- 1-year price change: +$18,736 (+9.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$64,375 (+43.5%)
- Typical home value: $212,336 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aRm0_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#20. Utica, NE

- 1-year price change: +$18,878 (+10.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$55,913 (+39.9%)
- Typical home value: $196,099 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6dTV_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#19. Beaver Crossing, NE

- 1-year price change: +$19,056 (+9.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$65,362 (+41.7%)
- Typical home value: $222,288 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zfh1T_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#18. Milford, NE

- 1-year price change: +$21,410 (+9.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$69,604 (+37.7%)
- Typical home value: $254,183 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zbm3S_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#17. Seward, NE

- 1-year price change: +$22,854 (+9.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$73,173 (+40.8%)
- Typical home value: $252,674 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Lincoln, NE

- 1-year price change: +$30,485 (+12.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$90,180 (+50.2%)
- Typical home value: $269,767 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Garland, NE

- 1-year price change: +$32,804 (+10.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$106,490 (+44.1%)
- Typical home value: $348,174 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLJgA_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#14. Panama, NE

- 1-year price change: +$34,022 (+14.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,089 (+55.6%)
- Typical home value: $263,303 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrhgC_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#13. Pleasant Dale, NE

- 1-year price change: +$36,543 (+10.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$111,083 (+40.5%)
- Typical home value: $385,687 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Waverly, NE

- 1-year price change: +$40,542 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$118,927 (+58.5%)
- Typical home value: $322,249 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Hickman, NE

- 1-year price change: +$42,467 (+13.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$117,489 (+49.4%)
- Typical home value: $355,239 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Hallam, NE

- 1-year price change: +$51,327 (+15.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$142,019 (+59.4%)
- Typical home value: $380,930 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Malcolm, NE

- 1-year price change: +$53,811 (+13.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$161,483 (+57.5%)
- Typical home value: $442,399 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Denton, NE

- 1-year price change: +$54,677 (+12.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$163,140 (+48.5%)
- Typical home value: $499,816 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKLi7_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#7. Firth, NE

- 1-year price change: +$54,869 (+15.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$150,569 (+55.8%)
- Typical home value: $420,261 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFLhJ_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#6. Bennet, NE

- 1-year price change: +$56,244 (+16.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$151,922 (+60.5%)
- Typical home value: $403,188 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xw1IE_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#5. Raymond, NE

- 1-year price change: +$58,098 (+13.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$164,880 (+51.1%)
- Typical home value: $487,517 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hztc_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#4. Davey, NE

- 1-year price change: +$62,184 (+16.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$179,139 (+67.3%)
- Typical home value: $445,156 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Martell, NE

- 1-year price change: +$63,519 (+16.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$183,645 (+66.5%)
- Typical home value: $459,895 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Roca, NE

- 1-year price change: +$68,119 (+14.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$189,744 (+52.6%)
- Typical home value: $550,306 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwGwV_0gtEcCf600
Stacker

#1. Walton, NE

- 1-year price change: +$82,000 (+14.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$186,730 (+40.4%)
- Typical home value: $649,236 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

