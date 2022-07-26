ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Recession Hits Some Housing Markets Hard

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5UqG_0gtEbqZ100

The period when home prices rose by double digits year over year is mostly over. In some markets, sales have started to struggle significantly. These are precursors of what will become a national trend.

The housing market was hammered early in the pandemic, well into 2020. Shortly after that, values began to surge upwards. In some markets, home prices rose by well into the double digits. The closely followed S&P Case-Shiller index shows that nationwide, prices have risen about 20% year over year so far in 2022. Among the 20 markets the index measures, several had price increases of more than 30%.

The market was fueled by low mortgage rates, which were as low as they had been in decades. Last year, the interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate loan was below 3%. That has soared to over 5% recently, a key reason for the rapid slowdown.

The market was also driven by the millions of people who could work from home because of the pandemic. Many of them were told they would not need to return to an office at all, or that they could come back occasionally. This allowed large numbers of Americans to work from where they wanted to live, and not where they had to. A portion of the migration to new cities was also caused by high prices in huge coastal metros like San Francisco and New York.

A new study by Realtor.com shows that in several markets sellers have started to cut prices. This was almost unheard of in 2021 and in the first part of this year. Before, in some markets, the average time a typical home was for sale dropped to a few weeks. And, bidding wars on homes were not uncommon.

In its report, Realtor.com experts wrote: “Fears of another recession, stock market drops, and a growing sense of ennui over the state of the world are also sidelining buyers.” In several markets, nearly a third of homes on the market had a price reduction in June.

Several of the markets that have weakened were the strongest until recently. Boise, ID, was often mentioned as the strongest home market in America. In June, across nearly 200 metros, Boise was among the 10 with the largest percentage of homes that dropped prices. More than27% of homes in Boise had a price reduction to the market median of $587,900.

Other markets among the strongest in the U.S. have posted a large number of price reductions. In the S&P Case Shiller index, Phoenix often topped all markets in price increases each month this year. In June, almost 30% of homes there had price reductions to a median of $548,500.

Most of the 10 markets with price cuts had median home values above the national figure. The one exception was Evanston, IL, where the median price of homes for sale in June was $246,000

The current reset of home prices and demand will look nothing like the one in the 2008-2009 recession. Subprime mortgages caused millions of foreclosures, when the national unemployment rate hit 10%.

The fact that the drop will not be as bad as one of the worst periods in history won’t be a comfort to homeowners as the weak market spreads from city to city.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Comments / 21

eh no thanks
2d ago

Not seeing it in my area yet, but I can't wait til it tanks & people will be reduced to wanting normal rent prices instead of what they're GOUGING people now!!!

Reply(2)
11
rob
1d ago

It’s hilarious. This administration can’t even define what a woman is,…. Now they’re redefining what a recession is?… no surprises there! Please wake up people!

Reply
9
big_daddy62
2d ago

It is just a market correction after all the sellers price gouging. Anyone with half a brain could see this correction coming as it was sorely needed.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Real Estate
Newsweek

Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market

Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
HOUSE RENT
CNET

Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find

If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Financial Advisors#Subprime Mortgages#Foreclosure#Americans#Realtor Com
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
TheStreet

Home Sellers are Doing the Unthinkable (in Some Markets)

Trying to buy a home over the past decade has been an incredibly stressful exercise. While interest rates were low, and credit relatively easy to obtain, prices for housing moved up relentlessly. Increasingly desperate buyers were forced to engage in bidding wars, waive inspections and even camp out for the...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

126K+
Followers
87K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy