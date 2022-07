The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Rockville Centre man for an Assault that occurred on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. in Baldwin. According to Detectives, Officers responded to 1000 Sunrise Highway for a welfare check called in by the father of a 20-year-old male, Marcellus Morris of 305 Langdon Boulevard in Rockville Centre. The father stated that his son did not show up for his court appearance, scheduled for earlier in the day.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO