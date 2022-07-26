Leche E. Gatlin, Sr.

Hunter, age 21, went to his heavenly home on Saturday July 23, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Hunter was the definition of an outdoorsman. He spent all of his time hunting, fishing, and just being outside. Hunter was most happy sitting on a stand or with a pole in his hand. If he couldn’t be doing one of those, he’d be watching his cameras just in case. Hunter was extremely outgoing and truly never met a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and by the end you’d walk away as friends. Hunter was known for having a smile that could light up a room. He was a very well known, well loved young man in our community who had an absolute heart of gold. Hunter was full of life and loved his family beyond measure. He would give you the shirt off his back and be the first to help you when needed. Hunter was so many things to so many people, a loving so, brother, grandson, boyfriend, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend. He wore each of those hats proudly. To say he will be missed is an understatement. Hunter will never be forgotten.

LORANGER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO