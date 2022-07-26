ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two FAMU Researchers Named National Academy of Inventors Senior Members

By Andrew Skerritt
famunews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(from left) Charles Magee, Ph.D., and Satayanryan Dev, Ph.D., both have a number of patents. Two Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Agriculture and Food Sciences (CAFS) professors were recently named in the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) 2022 Class of Senior Members. Satayanryan Dev, Ph.D., associate professor and...

Related
Black Enterprise

UPenn, Five HBCUs Offer Summer Program To Bring More Underrepresented Students To Medical School

The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania is amplifying its longstanding commitment to educating tomorrow’s leaders in patient care, biomedical research, and medical education. UPenn is offering an expanded, formal partnership with five historically Black colleges (HBCUs): Howard, Spelman and Morehouse in Atlanta, Xavier University of...
COLLEGES
Nature.com

Giant virus biology and diversity in the era of genome-resolved metagenomics

The discovery of giant viruses, with capsids as large as some bacteria, megabase-range genomes and a variety of traits typically found only in cellular organisms, was one of the most remarkable breakthroughs in biology. Until recently, most of our knowledge of giant viruses came from ~100 species-level isolates for which genome sequences were available. However, these isolates were primarily derived from laboratory-based co-cultivation with few cultured protists and algae and, thus, did not reflect the true diversity of giant viruses. Although virus co-cultures enabled valuable insights into giant virus biology, many questions regarding their origin, evolution and ecological importance remain unanswered. With advances in sequencing technologies and bioinformatics, our understanding of giant viruses has drastically expanded. In this Review, we summarize our understanding of giant virus diversity and biology based on viral isolates as laboratory cultivation has enabled extensive insights into viral morphology and infection strategies. We then explore how cultivation-independent approaches have heightened our understanding of the coding potential and diversity of the Nucleocytoviricota. We discuss how metagenomics has revolutionized our perspective of giant viruses by revealing their distribution across our planet's biomes, where they impact the biology and ecology of a wide range of eukaryotic hosts and ultimately affect global nutrient cycles.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Studying Engineering in the UK: What Courses and Which Universities?

The engineering profession has always been known as one of the most challenging and rewarding fields. The job requires a combination of technical knowledge, creativity, and problem-solving to solve problems in the workplace or in other areas of life. Engineering is a field that requires specialized training, education, and experience....
EDUCATION

