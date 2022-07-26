ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Sheriff publishes delinquent property tax list in Wednesday paper; tax sale set for Monday

an17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn anticipation of its annual tax sale on Aug. 1, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is advertising the list of delinquent properties in the July 27 edition of The St. Tammany Farmer. The list is also posted under “Public Notices” on the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office...

www.an17.com

KTBS

Louisiana has highest combined sales tax in the nation

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has the highest combined average sales tax in the nation at 9.55%, when adding up state and local taxes. That's the tax you see anytime you make a purchase in the store. Louisiana's tax rate is relatively low compared to other states at 4.55 %,...
LOUISIANA STATE
klax-tv.com

Louisiana received federal approval to issue P-EBT for the Summer of 2022

Louisiana received federal approval to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits (P-EBT) for the Summer of 2022 to families of children who:. Qualified for free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program on or before July 30, 2022, OR. Attended a Community Eligibility...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Treasurer Urging Disability Service Expansion that would Affect Savings Accounts for the Disabled

Louisiana Treasurer Urging Disability Service Expansion that would Affect Savings Accounts for the Disabled. Louisiana – Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder said on July 26, 2022, that he is urging the approval of federal legislation that will increase the number of Louisiana individuals with disabilities who are eligible for Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. This measure will enhance the Americans with Disabilities Act, which will mark its 25th anniversary on July 26 after being enacted into law in 1990. The ABLE Act was passed into law in 2014, allowing those who acquired or developed a disability before the age of 26 to save money without risking losing their federal disability benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Tips to Lower Your Louisiana Electric Bill

There are a lot of people across the Arklatex upset about the latest electric bill. If you check Facebook neighborhood pages, some peoples' bills have jumped to over $600-$800 or more. And with temperatures expected to continue into the triple digits over the next several weeks, things don't look to improve anytime soon. So what are somethings you can do to help lower those energy costs? Well... I'm glad you asked.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

State of Louisiana Passes Parish-Specific Law Benefiting Strategic Biofuels Project

COLUMBIA, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plants, announced today that the State of Louisiana recently enhanced its nation-leading carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) legislation with provisions that provide additional carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) reservoir storage security for projects in Caldwell Parish, the site of Strategic Biofuels’ Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) Project. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005233/en/ From Left to Right: Director of Legislative Affairs for the Office of the Governor Noble Ellington, Strategic Biofuels CEO Dr. Paul Schubert, Louisiana State Governor John Bel Edwards, State Representative for District 20 Neil Riser, Strategic Biofuels COO Bob Meredith. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Most rural parishes in Louisiana

Compiled a list of the most rural parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
