ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

LGBTQ activists angered by Baja California governor's stance on conversion therapy

By Gustavo Solis
KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe memories remain raw for 27-year-old Benjamin Sanchez. As the teenage son of a pastor in an ultra-Christian community of Tijuana, his identity was considered a sin. To absolve himself, Sanchez was forced to stand in front of a mirror and repeatedly yell: “I am not gay, I do not like...

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Every woman’s body is beach ready, says Spanish government campaign

Spain’s Ministry of Equality has launched a new summer campaign to encourage women to go to the beach, no matter what size or shape they are.“All bodies are beach bodies... our bodies are to be cared for, respected, and enjoyed,” minister for social rights Ione Belarra said.The campaign image depicts a group of diverse women on a beach with the overlaying text reading: “Summer is ours too. Enjoy it how, where and with whomever you want.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
AFP

Mexico has resumed building part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship tourist train project, an official said Monday, despite a judge suspending construction on that section on environmental grounds.

Mexico has resumed building part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship tourist train project, an official said Monday, despite a judge suspending construction on that section on environmental grounds. A judge indefinitely suspended construction of part of the Mayan Train in the Yucatan peninsula in late May.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Mexican schoolboy set on fire for being Indigenous

A Mexican schoolboy was set on fire and badly burned in a classroom -- his "only crime" was speaking an Indigenous language in a country struggling to end racial discrimination. Discrimination is common in Mexico, a country of 126 million where 23.2 million people identify as Indigenous and more than 7.3 million speak an Indigenous language, according to a 2020 census.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baja California#Conversion Therapy#Legislature#Tijuana#Racism#Ultra Christian
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

The United States on Friday slapped a travel ban on Paraguay's former president Horacio Cartes, accusing the businessman turned politician of corruption and links to "terrorist" groups.

The United States on Friday slapped a travel ban on Paraguay's former president Horacio Cartes, accusing the businessman-turned-politician of corruption and links to "terrorist" groups. The State Department declared Cartes and his three adult children ineligible to travel to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Border Report

Murders of women up 85% in Tijuana this year

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The Citizen’s Council for Public Safety is demanding that the state of Baja California recognize the “dangerous living conditions afflicting women in Tijuana.”. Council President Roberto Quijano Sosa says there’s an urgent need for the city and state to step up and provide...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

California border agents rescue 11 illegal immigrants lost in mountains

Border agents in California rescued 11 illegal immigrants who became lost in the mountains just north of the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday, officials said. The El Centro station was notified around 12:20 a.m. of a 911 call from a migrant who stated he was lost with a group of 10 others and needed help, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Monday.
EL CENTRO, CA
The Associated Press

Bodies of migrants who died in Texas trailer come to Mexico

SAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN, Mexico (AP) — After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community in eastern Mexico on Thursday mourned the return of three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas. The previous 24 hours were a flurry of activity as residents of San Marcos Atexquilapan stepped forward to help the Olivares family receive the bodies of brothers Jaír and Yovani Valencia Olivares, ages 19 and 16, as well as their cousin, 16-year-old Misael Olivares. Women cleaned banana leaves to make tamales, men carried chairs from one house to another, while the boys’ friends plastered a wall with photos of all three. Similar scenes of solemn preparation played out across Mexico as the bodies of 16 of those lost in the tragedy were brought back on two military flights Wednesday and then sent to their hometowns and at least one more flight was planned. Mexico’s Foreign Affairs ministry said it would bring back 25 of Mexico’s 26 victims in accordance with their families’ wishes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy