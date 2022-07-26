ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Howland mom charged with child endangering twice in same month

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of a toddler living in a Howland motel has been charged with child endangering for a second time this month. Howland Police say they cited 31-year-old Sharise Herlinger for child endangering Friday evening after a couple...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Father of 15 Dies After Being Struck by Lightning During Storm: 'He Was Our Everything,' Says Wife

Daryl Lewis, a beloved Pennsylvania father of 15 and husband, died after being struck by lightning during a storm last week. Lewis, 50, was driving across Ohio with his father and one of his children on July 6 when his truck broke down during a severe storm, reported ABC station WTAE-TV. His wife, Tanya Lewis, told the outlet that he then went outside to try to fix his vehicle "so he could finish his route."
OHIO STATE
UPI News

Man driving jet-propelled truck dies during Michigan air show crash

July 3 (UPI) -- A man driving a jet-propelled truck at 300 mph died Saturday when it crashed in a fiery explosion during the "pyrotechnic portion' at an air show in Michigan. Chris Darnell, 40, was racing two airplanes around 1:10 p.m. on an airport runway in the city of Battle Creek, about 50 miles southwest of Lansing, at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival when the Shockwave Jet Truck he was driving crashed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howland Motel#Howland Police#Warren Municipal Court#Children Services
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WWJ News Radio

"He needs our help, y'all!" Family pleads for tips in case of Ypsilanti man who disappeared after visiting Detroit area

(WWJ) A Michigan family is again reaching out to the public for tips to help find a Ypsilanti man who's been missing for a year and-a-half. Crime Stoppers of offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading the location of Marquise "Boogie" Burns, who disappeared after visiting family members in the Detroit area on March 9, 2021.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Man facing homicide charges in connection with deadly Rt. 28 crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Tarentum man is facing homicide charges in connection with a deadly crash along Rt. 28 earlier this month.According to police paperwork, 77-year-old Frederick Fattman is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle for his role as the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash in early July.Pennsylvania State Police officers were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Rt. 28 in Harrison Township.Police say the vehicle involved was a red Chevrolet Corvette, which had come to a rest along an embankment on the right side of...
TARENTUM, PA
BBC

Jayland Walker: Ohio police release video of deadly suspect chase

US police have released video of a chase in Akron, Ohio, which ended in a black man being shot dead, hit more than 60 times by pursuing officers. Police say they believe Jayland Walker, 25, opened fire first and officers feared for their lives during the night-time traffic stop on 27 June.
AKRON, OH
Boston

Dog abandoned in Dedham on 90-degree day

A male Pomeranian was found locked inside a metal crate Saturday afternoon, when temperatures were over 90 degrees. Authorities are investigating after a dog was abandoned on a Dedham street. A male Pomeranian was found locked inside a metal crate Saturday afternoon, when temperatures were over 90 degrees. The dog...
DEDHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy