Siskiyou County, CA

Storm Tracker Forecast: Not as hot with the threat of thunderstorms Tuesday

By Cort Klopping
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome big changes are finally on the way in your Tuesday forecast, but you'll still want to dress for the heat before you head out the door Tuesday morning. The trend of above average projected temperatures will continue today but we'll end up a little closer to average this afternoon. The...

