Detroit Lakes, MN

Summer program helps Detroit Lakes students SAIL into tomorrow

By Barbie Porter
DL-Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Alternative Learning Program is helping about 800 students improve their skills this summer. During the monthly Detroit Lakes School Board meeting on Monday, July 25, three of the program leaders provided insight on what the extended year programming offers pupils. Rhonda Fode,...

www.dl-online.com

DL-Online

Detroit Lakes' 8th Bible Reading Marathon set for Aug. 6

DETROIT LAKES — The Eighth Annual Bible Reading Marathon is coming to Detroit Lakes' City Park on Saturday, Aug. 6. Volunteers will be standing by in the shelter closest to the park entrance to sign in readers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., though as organizer Barry Schoder puts it, "people can go wherever (in the park) and whenever they want, to read for as long as they'd like."
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Sheep-showing shines at Becker County Fair

DETROIT LAKES — Sheep and their handlers competed across 12 different classes during the 4-H sheep show at the Becker County Fair on Thursday. The July 28 event featured a packed Amanda Foltz Arena at the county fairgrounds with all eyes focused on the sheep, lambs and goats with their handlers as they made their way around the show ring.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, July 27-Aug. 7

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County Fair midway popular on Wednesday despite rain

DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Fair midway opened Wednesday, July 27. Despite a heavy downpour shortly after the 5 p.m. opening, hundreds of people converged on the fairgrounds. Families and friends of all ages filled the midway area to go on one of the many rides, enjoy food...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

'Seeing so many get together to do something in her honor means a lot to us'

Detroit Lakes – Laughter, cheers and chatter were at the heart of the April Stenger Memorial Volleyball Tournament at the Becker County Fair on Wednesday, July 27. April’s family and friends said the atmosphere captured the essence of their loved one, who died tragically in a boating accident in August 2015. April was 26 when a boat she was riding in struck a tree that was protruding from Devils Lake, about 30 yards from the shore.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Becker County Fair Returns for 128th Year

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Fair returns for its 128th year. The fair, which is held at the Becker County Fairgrounds in Detroit Lakes will consist of four days of family fun and entertainment beginning Wednesday, July 27 and include the midway, 4H and FFA showcases, a volleyball tournament and demo derby.
DL-Online

One man's mission to revitalize the 'Poor Farm Cemetery' in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS — When times were tough on the farms and in small towns of Minnesota decades ago, "Poor Farms" were the safety net to save families or individuals who were struggling. Those Poor Farms also buried those who died, but most Poor Farm cemeteries didn't mark or identify...
DL-Online

Junior golf: Eight Detroit Lakes golfers compete for Minnesota State Junior Boys' Championship in Spicer

SPICER – Eight Detroit Lakes High School boys golfers competed in the 2022 Minnesota State Junior Boys’ Championship at Little Crow Country Club on Monday and Tuesday. Nick Tobkin turned two rounds of 81 to pace the Detroit Lakes contingent. On day one, he birdied Nos. 1 and 4 to finish even on the front nine. Tobkin was nine-over par on the back to close out his first round.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Gordon “Gordy” Gilbertson

Visitation will be Monday August 1, from 5 to 7:00 PM at the David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will continue Tuesday August 2, from 10 to 11:00 AM followed by a 11:00 AM Funeral Service at David-Donehower Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Detroit Lakes. Gordon “Gordy” Marvin Gilbertson, 90, a resident of Detroit Lakes was born April 9, 1932 in Skree Township in Clay County, MN, the son of Theodore and Mabel (Anderson) Gilbertson. He passed away Tuesday July 26, 2022 at Pelican Landing in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He grew up in the Barnesville and Pelican Rapids area and attended country school. As a young man Gordon farmed, and worked in Moorhead at a chicken processing plant and the Moorhead Creamery. Gordon proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving in Korea receiving his honorable discharge in 1955. Gordon was married to Marlene Paepke and they had two children together. They lived in Huron, SD and Wadena, MN. Marlene passed away in 1963 and Gordon moved to Detroit Lakes. Gordon married Dorothy (Erickson) Vogt in 1968 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Detroit Lakes. Gordon worked as an electrical lineman serving as foreman for the city of Detroit Lakes retiring in 1992. Gordon liked to go hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and playing bingo. He and Dorothy enjoyed traveling around the United States, fishing trips to Canada, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Gordon is survived by his children: Pamela Vogt, Stephen (Eva) Vogt, Paul Vogt, Donna (Mark) Moffett, Jim (Heidi) Gilbertson, Tammy Gilbertson; grandchildren: Billy, James, Lorena, Brandon, Megan, Jason, Katherine, Casey, Paul, Chelci, Kody, Levi, Izaak; 20 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters: Myrtle Kittelson, Gladys (Dick) Hammill, Dorothy (Larry) Peterson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wives: Dorothy Gilbertson and Marlene Gilbertson; parents: Theodore and Mabel Gilbertson; children: Chad and Lisa in infancy; siblings: Ruth Kloeppel, Oscar Gilbertson, Thora Theisen, Alice Moench, Evelyn Anderson, Charles Gilbertson, Lawrence Gilbertson, Jerome Gilbertson.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Swanson to step down as Detroit Lakes fire chief; will remain on force

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes fire chief announced he will be stepping down at the end of the year. Ryan Swanson, fire chief for Detroit Lakes, said he will remain a member of the department going forward, but the hourly demands of the volunteer fire chief position became too great as he took a larger role at Swansons' Repair Inc. following the retirement of his father, who was also a former city fire chief.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Fred Suppes

“Fred” Marvin Frederick Suppes, 87 of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND. Fred was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on March 15, 1935, to Frederick and Adela (Schwenzfeier) Suppes. He attended country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Lancaster, MN, High School in 1953.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County Fair is ready to open in DL, and Turkey Days is also this week in Frazee

DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Fair is almost open and ready for visitors. Opening events on Wednesday, July 27 include rabbit and poultry judging and a swine show at Foltz Arena, three free shows by juggler magician Steve Russell (1, 3 and 5 p.m.) under the Big Tent, and a sand volleyball tournament at the grandstand in memory of Detroit Lakes resident April Stenger , who died in a North Dakota boating accident in 2015. The first of four days of bingo will also get underway at 3 p.m., which is the same starting time as on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Audubon woman finalist in major magazine competition, aiming to help domestic violence survivors with prize money

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - $25,000 is on the line for one Audubon, Minn. woman who has found herself as one of the last standing in a major magazine contest. Brittany VanHorn is now a quarterfinalist in Maxim Magazine’s Cover Girl Competition with the winner landing a photoshoot in Paris, the cash prize and the cover of the magazine’s next issue.
DL-Online

'It's uniquely Detroit Lakes:' Johnson looks back on The Club's inaugural regular season ahead of playoffs

Detroit Lakes Baseball Club player-manager Brandon Johnson set out goals at the beginning of the season, and almost none of them had to do with wins and losses. The Club finished the season 3-8 and in third place in the Red River Amateur Baseball League, which clinched a first-round playoff matchup against the Marble Mallards on July 31 in Grand Rapids.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

Massive Indoor Waterpark Coming to Fargo in 2024

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A massive indoor waterpark is slated to make a splash in Fargo in 2024. EPIC Companies has released its early plans for “The Wave by Epic”, a 40,000 square-foot family friendly facility. It will include a lazy river, thrilling slides, kids splash pad...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Public Health tips for swimmer’s itch

Summer is here with warmer weather and the desire to spend time enjoying the lakes. Unfortunately, it can also be a time for swimmer’s itch. Swimmer’s itch appears as a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites that are released from infected snails into fresh water in our lakes, according to an Otter Tail County news release.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Harold Gjersvig

April 8, 1946 - July 26, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Harold Gjersvig, 76, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Tuesday, July 26, in Detroit Lakes. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Bakke Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Man gets more than 5 years in prison for starting Christian outreach center fire in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A man who set fire to Christian outreach center in Detroit Lakes in 2018 has been sentenced to five years and eight months in prison. Becker County Judge Michael Fritz handed down the 68-month prison sentence on Thursday, July 21, to Gary John Bogatz Jr., of Zimmerman, Minnesota. The 42-year-old was taken into custody after the hearing.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

