ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cBPj_0gtERRP200

Pope Francis is celebrating his first big Mass in Canada on Tuesday to honor grandparents, a day after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in severing generations of Indigenous family ties by participating in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system.

Tens of thousands of people were expected for the Mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, to mark the Feast of St. Anne, the grandmother of Jesus and a figure of particular veneration for Canadian Catholics. Later Tuesday, Francis was continuing with his ode to grandparents by leading a prayer service at one of North America’s most popular pilgrimage sites, Lac Ste. Anne, considered to be a place of healing.

Francis has long lauded the role of grandmothers in passing the faith onto younger generations, citing his own experience with his grandmother, Rosa, while growing up in Buenos Aires. For several months, Francis has delivered weekly catechism lessons on the need to treasure grandparental wisdom and not discard them as part of today’s “culture of waste.”

Francis’ message has even greater resonance in Canada, given Indigenous families were torn apart by the church-enforced government policy of forcible assimilation.

More than 150,000 Native children in Canada were taken from their homes and forced to attend government-funded Christian schools from the 19th century until the 1970s in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their families and culture. The aim was to Christianize and assimilate them into mainstream society, which previous Canadian governments considered superior.

In his first event in Canada, Francis on Monday blasted the residential school policy as a “disastrous error” that did “catastrophic” harm to Indigenous peoples and their families. At the site of a former residential school in Maskwacis, he apologized for the “evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples” and vowed further investigation and steps to promote healing.

Reaction to his visit and words was mixed: Some survivors stayed away and criticized the decision of Indigenous leaders to present Francis with a feathered headdress, which is a sign of respect. Others welcomed his apology as genuine and praised the attention his visit had drawn to the horrors of the residential school system.

Indigenous community leaders urged him to make good on his pledge to continue the path of reconciliation with concrete action: turning over church records about the fate of Indigenous children who died at schools, funding therapeutic healing programs for survivors and facilitating investigations of those responsible for the abuses.

Francis “can’t just say sorry and walk away,” said Chief Tony Alexis of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation.

Chief Vernon Saddleback of Samson Cree Nation said a lot of “survivors and thrivers” in his community were pleased. “Words cannot describe how important today is for the healing journey for a lot of First Nations people,” he told reporters afterward.

Lac St. Anne has long been a place of healing, a century-old pilgrimage site where the faithful come and wade into the waters. Francis was to preside over a liturgy of the word service there late Tuesday and bless the waters. In the runup to the pope’s visit, Alberta health authorities issued a blue-green algae bloom advisory for the lake, warning visitors to avoid contact with the blooms and refrain from wading where the algae are visible.

The lake is known as Wakamne, or “God’s Lake” to the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation who live nearby and Manito Sahkahiga, or “Spirit Lake” by the Cree. The name “Lac Ste Anne” was given to it by the Rev. Jean-Baptiste Thibault, the first Catholic priest to establish a mission on the site.

Francis’ has said his six-day visit, which also will take him to Quebec City and northern Iqaluit, Nunavut, is a “penitential pilgrimage” to atone for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. It fulfills a key recommendation of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which sought a papal apology to be delivered on Canadian soil.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Indigenous senator says Australia is now 'saturated' by welcome to country ceremonies - after donning traditional headdress for maiden speech slamming 'handouts' thrown at Aboriginals

New Aboriginal senator Jacinta Price has slammed welcome to country ceremonies for being token gestures and 'throwaway lines' - and backed Pauline Hanson after her walkout from the Senate on Wednesday. The One Nation leader stormed out as Senate President Sue Lines acknowledged the Indigenous comunity at the opening of...
SENATE
TheConversationCanada

I survived the Sixties Scoop. Here's why the Pope's apology isn't an apology at all

Pope Francis came this week to Maskwasic in central Alberta — where many Indigenous people, including survivors of residential schools and their descendants, had gathered — to deliver an expected apology in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action No. 58: We call upon the Pope to issue an apology to Survivors, their families, and communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children in Catholic-run residential schools. I am the granddaughter of a residential school survivor. I am the daughter of a First...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Famous elder is devastated when he's asked to PROVE that he is Indigenous to receive $80k payment - and is baffled why anyone would PRETEND to be Australian First Nations people as life 'is too difficult'

A prominent Indigenous elder has been 're-traumatised' and has accused an Australian government committee of racism after he was asked to prove his ancestry. Uncle Jack Charles said he was shocked after a 'distressing' phone call from a Stolen Generations Advisory Committee (SGAC) staff member demanded proof of his First Nations heritage to receive a second reparation payment of $80,000.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
Salon

Dawn of the apocalypse: Existential crisis for our species is right here, right now

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The past week has seen record-breaking heat waves across Europe. Wildfires have ripped through Spain, Portugal and France. London's fire brigade experienced its busiest day since World War II. The U.K. saw its hottest day on record, reaching 40.3° Celsius, or 104.5° Fahrenheit. In China, more than a dozen cities issued the "highest possible heat warning" this weekend with over 900 million people in China enduring a scorching heat wave along with severe flooding and landslides across large swathes of southern China. Dozens of people have died. Millions of Chinese have been displaced. Economic losses run into the billions of yuan. Droughts, which have destroyed crops, killed livestock and forced many to flee their homes, are creating a potential famine in the Horn of Africa. More than 100 million people in the United States are under heat alerts in more than two dozen states with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s and low 100s. Wildfires have destroyed thousands of acres in California. More than 73 percent of New Mexico is suffering from an "extreme" or "severe" drought. Thousands of people had to flee from a fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park on Saturday and 2,000 homes and businesses lost power.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Indigenous Peoples#Government Of Canada#The Catholic Church#The Feast Of St Anne#Canadian Catholics#Christian
MSNBC

The U.S. is getting stretched too thin to fight China's rise

In a rare joint appearance this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Ken McCallum, the head of Britain’s MI5, warned the Western world of the rising threat posed by China. In doing so, they tacitly confirmed that Western efforts to deter Chinese aggression and integrate Beijing into the U.S.-dominated international environment have failed. The two law enforcement leaders detailed China’s efforts to undermine Western integrity, deplete its defensive capabilities and prepare the way for more extraordinary challenges to the global status quo.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

‘The deepest silences’: what lies behind the Arctic’s Indigenous suicide crisis

Looking back on it now, I have to be careful about reconstructing or selecting memories in the light of all that transpired. In 1970, as part of my work for a research group within the Canadian Department of Indian and Northern Affairs, I moved to the Arctic and began learning the Inuit language, Inuktitut. My girlfriend, Christine, and I ended up living in a settlement named Sanikiluaq, located on the Belcher Islands, some 90 miles from the Hudson Bay coast of Arctic Quebec.
AMERICAS
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
AFP

Pope celebrates mass at North America's oldest Catholic shrine

Pope Francis celebrated mass Thursday at the oldest Catholic shrine in North America, preaching reconciliation on the fourth day of a visit to Canada as he seeks to reset the Church's relationship with Indigenous people. Francis came to Canada to apologize for the Church's role in the abuse of Indigenous children in Catholic-run schools.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

Russians reportedly building a satellite-blinding laser – an expert explains the technology

Russia is building a new ground-based laser facility for interfering with satellites orbiting overhead, according to a recent report in The Space Review. The basic idea would be to dazzle the optical sensors of other nations’ spy satellites by flooding them with laser light. Laser technology has evolved to the point where this type of anti-satellite defense is plausible, though there is limited evidence of any nation successfully testing such a laser. If the Russian government is able to build the laser, it would be capable of shielding a large part of the country from the view of satellites with optical sensors....
EUROPE
The Drive

‘I Never Had To Look Up’ Before: Top U.S. Special Ops General On Drone Threat

The drone threat is rapidly growing and targeting supply chains and crafting new international norms could be just as important as shooting them down. The head of U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Army Gen. Richard Clarke, recently highlighted the threat that various tiers of unmanned aircraft pose to U.S. forces deployed overseas, as well as to military and other targets abroad and within the United States. He further underscored that these dangers are only likely to grow and diversify as time goes on. Clarke added that finding ways to "defeat" hostile drones before they're ever launched, including finding ways to restrict access to key supply chains and build international consensus about the risks of proliferation and other issues, will be just as important as developing systems to actually knock them out of the sky.
MILITARY
CBS News

Indigenous elder moved to tears during pope's apology

An Indigenous elder and residential school survivor wiped tears away as she watched Pope Francis apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in running boarding schools where Indigenous children were abused and many died: "With my whole heart and soul, I really believe he is my pope."
RELIGION
The Independent

Canadian government says Pope Francis apology over church abuses does not go far enough

The Canadian government said on Wednesday that Pope Francis’s apology to indegenous people in the country did not go far enough.The statement comes just days after the 85-year-old pontiff arrived in the indigenous community of Maskwacis, Alberta, on Monday, where he delivered a long-sought apology for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “residential school” system.An estimated 150,000 kids were separated from their families at the schools between 1883 and the 1970s.Indigenous children were brutally forced to assimilate in these schools and often became the subject of neglect and physical and sexual abuse.Catholic orders operated 66 of the 139 government-funded...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

766K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy