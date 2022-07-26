ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Show Reveals Most Valuable Item They Own

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTsHY_0gtERAdv00

Muhammad Ali's championship belt from his 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" heavyweight title fight was sold at an auction. The huge sports memorabilia was sold for $6.18 million.

The winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. He acquired it to join his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.

The story prompted a conversation on The Bobby Bones Show about the most valuable thing each show member owns. Here are ours below!

  1. Lunchbox: His prom king crown
  2. Eddie: His walking shoes from his walk from West Virginia to Tennessee
  3. Amy: Painting she did of John Mayer that he later signed when he was in studio.
  4. Bobby: His mirror ball trophy from winning Dancing With The Stars

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ New Song With Elton John Is ‘The Best She’s Ever Sounded’: How Elton Helped

Britney Spears’ new song with Sir Elton John is sure to be an exciting treats for fans of both pop icons. Sources close to Britney, 45, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her upcoming duet with the 75-year-old rockstar that the new take on Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer” is “the best she has ever sounded,” and she’s excited for her fans to hear it.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s

While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Jim Irsay
DoYouRemember?

Take A Look At These Stunning Photos Of A Young Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson — or Shotgun Willie, as he is fondly called — is a legend in the country music genre. The American Outlaw Country singer was born in the early ’30s and wrote his first song at the young age of seven. His career started quite early as he began touring locally as a high schooler with the Bohemian Polka band as their lead singer and guitarist.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Shonka Dukureh, Big Mama Thornton In ‘Elvis,’ Dead At 44

Shonka Dukureh, who made her movie debut as Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis biopic, has died. She was 44, according to the Huffington Post. According to police, one of Dukureh’s children found her dead Thursday in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment, Deadline reported. The child called a neighbor for help. Police arrived at the scene at 9:27 a.m. Currently, the medical examiner is determining the cause of her death. No foul play is suspected.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Memorabilia#Rock Music#Indianapolis Colts#American
DoYouRemember?

Inside Elvis Presley And Tom Jones’s Iconic Friendship

What many may not realize is that Elvis Presley and Tom Jones, had a close friendship, sharing a mutual love for music. The King of Rock and Roll met Welsh singer Jones in Los Angeles in 1965. Speaking of that first meeting, Jones reminisced, “He started walking toward me singing my song ‘With These Hands.’ I thought, ‘My God, if the boys back home could see me now.'”
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Cody Canada On Koe Wetzel’s “Ragweed”: “My Royalty Checks Started Getting Bigger”

Oh, what could’ve been… Former Cross Canadian Ragweed frontman Cody Canada stopped by the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast this week to talk about the reboot of CCR’s 2004 Soul Gravy album, seeing George Strait perform for the first time when he was four years old, and a whole lot more. It’s a great conversation that’s well-worth your time to check out. And of course, the guys had to ask Cody about his thoughts on Koe Wetzel’s fan-favorite anthem “Ragweed,” which is […] The post Cody Canada On Koe Wetzel’s “Ragweed”: “My Royalty Checks Started Getting Bigger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Slides in Ratings Following Frank Fritz’s Exit

For 23 seasons, American Pickers have showcased some of the rarest items often forgotten by both time and people. Known for cruising around the United States, searching for hidden gems in some of the most bizarre places, it was hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz that made viewers fall in love with the show. But sadly, Fritz left the show in March of 2020, leaving Mike Wolfe to host alongside his brother Robbie and Danielle Colby. And while both Wolfe and Fritz had their concerns with each other, it seems the fans are speaking after American Pickers‘ ratings dropped compared to other seasons. And the only difference is – Fritz.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Sports
House Digest

Sarah Baeumler Shares Her Tips For Creating The Perfect Gallery Wall

A blank wall has endless design possibilities. You could add a large painting, an accent wall color, a family portrait, or a textured décor piece to your empty wall. If you're having trouble deciding, you could always mix multiple elements together to create a gallery wall. According to Frame Bridge, when designing a gallery wall, think about the whole wall as one giant art piece. This can help you create a united design while working with multiple pieces. With this in mind, always focus on the big picture. While each individual piece is important, the larger design is of the utmost importance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

The Aboveground Pool Is Chic Now

Swimming pools seem like a great idea when a summer heat wave hits, but with the excavation and expense involved in the construction of a traditional in-ground pool, they don’t provide a last-minute solution. That’s why a once-maligned marvel of early-20th-century design—the aboveground pool—is finally enjoying its moment.
LIFESTYLE
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy