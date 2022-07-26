The Show Reveals Most Valuable Item They Own

Muhammad Ali's championship belt from his 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" heavyweight title fight was sold at an auction. The huge sports memorabilia was sold for $6.18 million.

The winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. He acquired it to join his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.

The story prompted a conversation on The Bobby Bones Show about the most valuable thing each show member owns. Here are ours below!