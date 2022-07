Alan Jackson is set to become a grandpa this year. The singer's middle daughter, Ali, is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Sam Bradshaw. The couple were married on July 18, 2020 on Jackson's farm — he even performed a 30-minute set! The baby will not only be their first, it will be the first grandchild in the family. The family found out it would be a boy together in the most unique and personal way.

