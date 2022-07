This week we had an exciting week at the Southport Yacht Club. Some days, we had rain or fog, but we still got out there for a great sail. We welcomed Abe Renfro and Christopher Lambert to the morning class this week. These two sailors jumped into Cozy Harbor before their first sail at SYC. On Friday, the morning class took a trip to Spectacle Island. They explored the island, looked for crabs, swam, collected sea glass, played games and so much more.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO