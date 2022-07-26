ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Surprises in New York Galleries This Summer

By 07.26.22
Design Milk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is the “off season” for the contemporary art galleries, which means weekend closures, group exhibitions, and surprising gems! Here are 4 exhibitions worth cutting out of work a couple hours early:. Paola Pivi’s “Free Land Scape” at Perrotin New York. The third floor...

design-milk.com

ARTnews

Collector Lily Safra Dies at 87, SFAI to Shutter, and More: Morning Links for July 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MORE TURMOIL AT DOCUMENTA. The German show announced on Saturday that its board and its managing director, Sabine Schormann, had “mutually agreed” that she will depart, as it faces scrutiny over its handling of anti-Semitism allegations, Alex Greenberger reports in ARTnews . “A lot of trust has unfortunately been lost,” the board said in a statement. “The Supervisory Board considers it essential that everything is done to regain this trust.” The crisis has centered on an artwork containing anti-Semitic imagery and the inclusion of a Palestinian collective said...
ENTERTAINMENT
wmagazine.com

Artist Piero Gilardi’s Surrealist Fashion Comes to Life Once More

A dancer wears Piero Gilardi's "Vestito Natura Betulle" at Piper Club in Turin, 1967. Courtesy of Magazzino Italian Art. At the Magazzino Italian Art museum in Cold Spring, New York—a white, modernist building that looks chic and minimal against the green pastures of Putnam County—there’s an entire room devoted to the works of the artist Piero Gilardi. A pioneer of the Arte Povera movement in the 1960s and ’70s, which saw Italian artists taking radical stances against institutions and systems of government, Gilardi’s career centered mostly on what he called Tappeto-Natura, or “nature carpets.” The “carpets” are, in fact, 3-D renderings of various nature scenes: pebbles on a beach, rollicking foamy waves with seagulls, the mossy forest ground, all done in polyurethane foam. Not only are the nature carpets laid out on the floor of the nonprofit museum, which was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu in 2017 and received a significant renovation in 2020, but they’re also mounted onto the walls, like tactile paintings of sunflower fields and bushels of vegetables.
COLD SPRING, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Robb Report

Greta Garbo’s 1930s Mansion in Beverly Hills Just Listed for $12 Million

Click here to read the full article. Just a month after Greta Garbo’s New York City apartment listed for $7.25 million, another one of the actresses’ former homes has come onto the market.  Located in the prestigious Beverly Crest neighborhood, a hillside mansion where the Hollywood star once resided is now available for $12 million. The adobe-style home was custom built for Garbo in 1937 and completely transformed roughly 70 years later by current owner and interior designer Nicole Sassaman, reported the Los Angeles Times.   Listed by Compass, the trophy property spans 4,675 square feet and offers six bedrooms and six bathrooms, in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ARTnews

A German Woman Turned Herself in for a Brazen Art Theft, but Claims She Lost the Painting

Click here to read the full article. A 31-year-old woman in Hamburg, Germany, filed a police report about herself for the theft of a Pieter Aertsen oil painting from a Bielefeld museum, authorities announced on Wednesday. Normally, this would signal an unusually neat end to a case of art theft—except for the fact that the alleged thief misplaced the painting she said she stole. On April 27, a still-unidentified woman removed the 16th-century painting Portrait of a Young Woman from its frame in broad daylight, tucked it into a large folder, and walked out of the Museum Huelsmann in Bielefeld. According to...
VISUAL ART
mansionglobal.com

A £2.5 Million London Apartment Believed to Be the Late 19th Century Home of English Writer Rudyard Kipling

A two-bedroom apartment in London that is believed to have been lived in by the famous writer Rudyard Kipling is on the market for £2.5 million. An apartment that is believed to have been lived in by the famous writer Rudyard Kipling in a Blue Plaque-adorned London building named in his honor, has come to the market for £2.5 million (US$3 million).
WORLD
NYLON

9 Black Artists Making Their Way In The NFT Space

In recent years, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have been painted as the next frontier in the art world, with pieces selling for millions and NFT art exploding in popularity. The concept has been shaking up the art industry, and with so many people scrambling to get their (metaphorical) hands on the digital files, artists are brainstorming new ways to enter the digital market. But this market offers up so much more than just the Apes you may have seen — it’s provided a new realm of opportunity for many pioneering artists. As the traditional art world is unfortunately not historically an inclusive place (for example, between 2008 and 2018, the total combined auction value of work by African American artists only represented 1.2 percent of the global total), a new frontier is a welcome place of possibility for up-and-coming artists, especially those from groups that are chronically underrepresented.
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles

Click here to read the full article. Step back 300 years into colonial Latin America and the textiles are lavish, fashions often akin to couture, and who wore what was determined not just by what they could afford, but by class and race, too. It’s a setting the exhibit “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America,” opening Aug. 14 at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, will surround its visitors with.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening...
AUSTIN, TX
Smithonian

How the Hong Kong Palace Museum Is Forging Its Own Identity

After overcoming a rocky start and, more recently, a delay caused by a typhoon, the new Hong Kong Palace Museum—a branch of Beijing’s Palace Museum—is now open in the semi-autonomous city’s West Kowloon Cultural District. Visitors to the $450 million facility, which opened on July 3,...
WORLD
architizer.com

“The Hand of God” is a Love Letter to Classic Neapolitan Architecture

Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. “The owl of Minerva flies at dusk.” When GWF Hegel wrote this in the preface to his book Elements of the Philosophy of Right, he was speaking of the study of history, arguing that historians are useless when it comes to understanding the present. The significance of major events is never really understood until years later when historians are able to see how the pieces fit into a general pattern. The same can be said of our own lives. The experiences we regard as especially significant likely did not make sense to us when we were living through them. Most of us have moments we wish we could relive — moments that our past selves failed to appreciate. It Is impossible to look back on such times without a tinge of pain.
VISUAL ART
The Atlantic

Melville. Faulkner. Spider-Man.

The slow embrace of the comic-book medium by elite audiences is a history with its own particular milestones, each marking a moment of sudden approbation by previously disapproving constituencies. George McManus received a congressional dinner and warm words from Franklin D. Roosevelt in celebration of his comic strip, Bringing Up Father. Mid-century-modern artists like Roy Lichtenstein adapted (okay, lifted) images and panels from comic books. Art Spiegelman received a special Pulitzer citation for his graphic novel Maus, first published in book form in 1986. That same year, this magazine featured a story titled “Comic Books for Grown-Ups”—an early entrant in a genre of journalism so pervasive, it’s sometimes known to fans by the acronym CAFKA (as in, “Comics aren’t for kids anymore”). Another Pulitzer, 2001’s fiction prize, went to Michael Chabon for The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay, which suggested, alongside books like Jonathan Lethem’s The Fortress of Solitude, that comics, particularly the branch of the medium dedicated to superheroics, were a useful basis for high-culture novelistic meditation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Artist Barbara Bloom and Writer Ben Lerner Invent a New Kind of Book

Click here to read the full article. The relationship between writers and artists tends to be a one-way street. Artists make, writers critique. But in Gold Custody, a new book by artist Barbara Bloom and poet/novelist Ben Lerner, response and creation is a simultaneous, collaborative process. Gold Custody is slight; it’s no gargantuan coffee table book, but it’s no slim novel either. It is composed of a series of 13 prose-poems by Lerner, which are framed and partially inspired by Bloom’s photographs, which in turn were pulled out and regathered in response to Lerner’s texts. Bloom’s photographs from the book...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Ebony and Jet’s Historic Photo Archive Is Now Owned by the Getty and Smithsonian Museum

Click here to read the full article. The archive of Johnson Publishing, an invaluable collection of photographs depicting African American culture in the 20th century, officially has new ownership. A philanthropic consortium comprising the Ford Foundation, the J. Paul Getty Trust, the MacArthur Foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Smithsonian Institution announced on Thursday that the collection has been transferred to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) and the Getty Research Institute. The two institutions now jointly steward 4 million prints and negatives from Ebony and Jet, the lodestones of Johnson’s portfolio. These images depict candid moments involving...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

David Hammons, Unclassifiable as Ever, Comes into Focus in an Incisive New Documentary

Click here to read the full article. David Hammons, one of today’s greatest living artists, does not appear in The Melt Goes on Forever: The Art & Times of David Hammons, a new documentary about him that is directed by Judd Tully and Harold Crooks. This won’t be a surprise to anyone who knows even a little about Hammons, who almost never gives interviews to journalists and has a tendency to be evasive with dealers, collectors, and curators. He’s an artist who is more often heard about than seen—a figure who often seems constantly present yet always just barely out...
ENTERTAINMENT
tatler.com

How The Gilded Age reset the rules: the September issue heralds the arrival of New Nostalgia

In late 19th-century New York, bustles were essential for accentuating the derrières of society swans – it was commonly quipped that the largest of these shelves would be able to house an entire tea service. Now the tea is being served again, as a cultural moment shifts back into focus. The Gilded Age has been reawakened by Julian Fellowes’s lavish period drama of the same name, which chronicles the fierce rivalry between old money and new.
BEAUTY & FASHION

