The card for WWE SummerSlam received a surprising shakeup today when it was announced that Riddle vs Seth Rollins would no longer be happening during the event, as Riddle won't be able to compete (at least in the world of kayfabe). Since then many have been wondering what will happen with Rollins, as now he doesn't have an opponent for the show and it was one of the few original match-ups on the current card. Rollins then issued an apology to fans who bought a ticket to SummerSlam hoping to see him in action and that it was out of his control, and now Triple H, who is the new head of creative, has responded to Rollins' message.

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO