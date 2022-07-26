Storm Tracker Forecast: Not as hot with a chance for thunderstorms Tuesday

Be prepared for dangerous heat ahead for the end of your work week across northern California. You'll want to dress in light layers, and pack plenty of extra water before you head out the door Thursday. You'll also want to plan on indoor activities in the afternoon and evening hours. High pressure centered to our east and another strong ridge off the coast in the Pacific will drive our hotter temperatures and sunny skies to end your work week. There will be a slight lingering chance for thunderstorms in the northern Sierra from the afternoon through evening hours on Thursday, but the biggest threat is retreating to our south and east today. The heat will be the biggest impact on our region, and heat related illness will be a major concern. Make sure you're checking in on loved ones, and keeping an extra close eye on sensitive groups like young children and seniors. An Excessive Heat Warning is already in effect in Siskiyou County, and additional Excessive Heat Warnings will go into effect in Shasta County, Tehama County, Trinity County, the Butte County Foothills, and a portion of Plumas County today. Heat Advisory in effect in Modoc County and northern Siskiyou County. Lassen County and eastern Plumas County will also go under a Heat Advisory today. All advisories and warmings will last through at least Friday evening. Record breaking temperatures will be possible in several cities this afternoon and Friday afternoon. Redding is projected to set a new high temperature record Thursday, with a projected high temperature of 114 degrees. The current record for this date in Redding is 113 degrees and that was set in 2003. We're starting out very warm Thursday morning. Valley and foothill areas are in the 60's to 70's, while our mountain areas have dipped into the 50's to 60's. Winds are out of the northeast to around 10mph this morning, but will shift to become out of the south to around 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will dip to below 27 percent this afternoon. Fire danger will mostly stay in the moderate range today, but fires could start very easily due to our dry fuels. High temperatures are going to be downright hot Thursday and Friday afternoons. Valley and Northern Mountain areas are projected to range from the 102 to 115 degree range, while foothill areas top out in the 90's to around 100 degrees, and the Sierra locations climb into the 90's to around 105 degrees Thursday afternoon. The hottest temperatures are projected to be in our northern zones where little to no influence from the Delta Breeze is expected.

REDDING, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO