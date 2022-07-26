ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Tracker Forecast: Not as hot with a chance for thunderstorms Tuesday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHazy conditions will linger, and clouds will increase across northern California Tuesday. We'll also have a welcome dip in temperatures,...

Be prepared for dangerous heat ahead for the end of your work week across northern California. You'll want to dress in light layers, and pack plenty of extra water before you head out the door Thursday. You'll also want to plan on indoor activities in the afternoon and evening hours. High pressure centered to our east and another strong ridge off the coast in the Pacific will drive our hotter temperatures and sunny skies to end your work week. There will be a slight lingering chance for thunderstorms in the northern Sierra from the afternoon through evening hours on Thursday, but the biggest threat is retreating to our south and east today. The heat will be the biggest impact on our region, and heat related illness will be a major concern. Make sure you're checking in on loved ones, and keeping an extra close eye on sensitive groups like young children and seniors. An Excessive Heat Warning is already in effect in Siskiyou County, and additional Excessive Heat Warnings will go into effect in Shasta County, Tehama County, Trinity County, the Butte County Foothills, and a portion of Plumas County today. Heat Advisory in effect in Modoc County and northern Siskiyou County. Lassen County and eastern Plumas County will also go under a Heat Advisory today. All advisories and warmings will last through at least Friday evening. Record breaking temperatures will be possible in several cities this afternoon and Friday afternoon. Redding is projected to set a new high temperature record Thursday, with a projected high temperature of 114 degrees. The current record for this date in Redding is 113 degrees and that was set in 2003. We're starting out very warm Thursday morning. Valley and foothill areas are in the 60's to 70's, while our mountain areas have dipped into the 50's to 60's. Winds are out of the northeast to around 10mph this morning, but will shift to become out of the south to around 10mph this afternoon. Humidity will dip to below 27 percent this afternoon. Fire danger will mostly stay in the moderate range today, but fires could start very easily due to our dry fuels. High temperatures are going to be downright hot Thursday and Friday afternoons. Valley and Northern Mountain areas are projected to range from the 102 to 115 degree range, while foothill areas top out in the 90's to around 100 degrees, and the Sierra locations climb into the 90's to around 105 degrees Thursday afternoon. The hottest temperatures are projected to be in our northern zones where little to no influence from the Delta Breeze is expected.
Throw on some light layers, grab your sunglasses, and make sure you pack extra water before you head out the door Wednesday. Clouds continue to brush from south to north over northern California this morning, but will be thinning out through the day. Temperatures are on the rise again as the system that brought our cooler temperatures becomes less of an influence on our weather pattern and high pressure builds across the southwest. This will drive dry conditions, clearing skies and dangerous heat ahead for our region. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect in Siskiyou County and is set to stay in effect through 9pm Saturday. A Heat Advisory is set to stay in effect through 9pm Saturday in Modoc and northern Siskiyou Counties. We have partly cloudy skies overhead to start the day, but will become mostly sunny to sunny across the majority of our region this afternoon. There is still a slight threat of thunderstorms in our far northern zones close to the Oregon border and the northern Sierra, but most activity will stay to our south and east. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have only dipped into the 50's to 60's overnight. Winds are light and out of the east this morning, but will shift to mostly become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Gusts out of the south in the 20 to 25mph range will be possible from late this afternoon through tonight. Humidity will dip to below 30 percent this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the upper 90's to around 108 degrees in the valley and Northern Mountains, 80's to mid 90's in the foothills, and upper 80's to around 100 degrees in the northern Sierra and southern Cascades. Fire danger will mostly stay in the moderate range with the winds staying light and humidity staying somewhat elevated, but the threat of thunderstorms will be a concern.
Haze and smoke from the Oak Fire has moved into the northern California sky, but thankfully most of it is high above us. Our hot weather will get hotter with only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Our sky and the sunshine on the ground has definitely had more of an orange/yellow tinge the last few days due to smoke from the Oak Fire. Most of the smoke will remain aloft, but air quality isn't ideal, and it is worse at higher elevations. More clouds will move overhead late tonight and tomorrow, along with some of the haze. Lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hazy and hot with highs in the 90s and 100s. Showers & storms are unlikely.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rare summer thunderstorm is in the forecast for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys overnight Monday into early Tuesday. Sacramento might be the sunniest place on earth in July, averaging 98% of daylight hours being sunny, but a push of monsoonal moisture from the Desert Southwest will bring the outside chance of rain and thunderstorms.
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service Sacramento is warning of possible isolated thunderstorms over Northern California late Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday. According to the NWS, thunderstorms can be expected anytime from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Valley from Modesto to Redding, the Bay Area and parts of the Sierra Nevada east of Sacramento.
On July 23rd, 2018, a flat tire on a trailer sparked a wildfire in the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. 39 days later, that fire that burned over 1,600 structures, claimed seven lives and torched 230,000 acres. We didn’t know it at the time, but everything would change after the Carr Fire.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new plan to reroute how water moves from wetter Northern California to drier Southern California would ferry some of it through a single, 45-mile (72-kilometer) underground tunnel, wrapping around the state’s existing water delivery system and dumping it into the main aqueduct that flows south to vast swaths of farmland and millions of people.
Instead of driving through Northern California by the open road, why not try experiencing it on the water? American Cruise Lines has just announced its first-ever California itinerary, set to launch in 2023. The eight-day journey will take place on the line's American Jazz, a 99-room modern riverboat with a...
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville has been named the best city to live in California, according to a study from Livability.com.  Out of a list of 100 cities, Roseville is ranked as the country’s number 21 best place to live and is the only city in California that was featured in the study. “Its bustling […]
As COVID-19 cases surge globally once again with the spread of its latest variants, there is growing alarm about the impacts of what's called "long COVID-19." Since the start of the pandemic, more than 90 million cases have been reported in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than one in 10 of those patients will develop long-term symptoms.
A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- Movie Star Brad Pitt has purchased the D.L. James House located on the bluff in the Carmel Highlands. The home was built in 1918 and was previously owned by Chicago financier Joe Ritchie. The property wasn’t publicly listed for sale, sources told KION. The property is located at 298 Cabrillo Highway. Photo: The post Brad Pitt buys $40 Million Carmel-by-the-Sea home appeared first on KION546.
TURLOCK, Calif. — Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Turlock is about to get a whole lot richer!. The California Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth nearly $630,000 was sold in Turlock. The winning ticket was sold at Circle D Liquor on Geer Road. The...
The workers at the Bodie State Historic Park are used to receiving letters in the mail talking about the “Bodie Curse.” In fact, almost every time someone checks the mail, they receive a letter of remorse from people who thought they could take a little souvenir from the park, only to receive a lifetime of bad luck instead.
