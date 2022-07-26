Evelyn Janes

Michele A. Pardee, 67, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2022. Michele was a native Floridian, born in Jacksonville. She lived in multiple other states and traveled abroad, but settled in Ocala in 1988. She worked for almost 20 years alongside her husband at their business, Reliable Wholesale. She was always seeking an opportunity to learn and obtained her associates degree after her children were grown. She worked as a bookkeeper in the medical field. She spent many years involved with the Ocala Decorative Artists where she held office positions for years. For the past few years, Michele, was a member of the Ocala Calligraphy Club. Michele enjoyed spending time with her family, going to Disney, sewing, upholstering furniture, painting, crafting, gardening, cutting her grass weekly and baking her famous chocolate chip cookies and hot dogs and beans. She defined the word thrifty and enjoyed finding a good bargain, usually at a yard sale or flea market. Her favorite day was Friday when she had weekly date nights with her grandson. No amount of time with Michele would have ever been enough for her family and friends. She will be missed beyond words.

OCALA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO