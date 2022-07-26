ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Evelyn Janes

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvelyn Janes, 88, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her residence in Ocala. Evelyn Janes was a native of Newport, Arkansas and moved to...

Esther “Eloise” Mullins

Esther “Eloise” Mullins, age 93 passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Avante at Ocala. She was born October 3, 1928 in Rason, Ohio to the late Arthur and Esther (Baker) Rodabaugh. Eloise was a member of First United Methodist Church in Ocala. She spent countless hours...
Joan Ellen DeMonico

Joan Ellen DeMonico, 86, passed away on July 23, 2022 in Ocala, FL. She was born August 13, 1935 to Edward William Cooper and Mary Ignatius O’Neill in Brooklyn, NY. She worked as a tumor registrar for Ocala Regional Hospital. She is preceded by her parents, sister, brother husband...
Michele A. Pardee

Michele A. Pardee, 67, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2022. Michele was a native Floridian, born in Jacksonville. She lived in multiple other states and traveled abroad, but settled in Ocala in 1988. She worked for almost 20 years alongside her husband at their business, Reliable Wholesale. She was always seeking an opportunity to learn and obtained her associates degree after her children were grown. She worked as a bookkeeper in the medical field. She spent many years involved with the Ocala Decorative Artists where she held office positions for years. For the past few years, Michele, was a member of the Ocala Calligraphy Club. Michele enjoyed spending time with her family, going to Disney, sewing, upholstering furniture, painting, crafting, gardening, cutting her grass weekly and baking her famous chocolate chip cookies and hot dogs and beans. She defined the word thrifty and enjoyed finding a good bargain, usually at a yard sale or flea market. Her favorite day was Friday when she had weekly date nights with her grandson. No amount of time with Michele would have ever been enough for her family and friends. She will be missed beyond words.
Catherine Lucille Allen Grassette

Catherine Lucille Allen Grassette, age 67, of Ocklawaha, FL. Loving wife, mother and grandmother was called home to the lord on July 17, 2022. Catherine “Momma” “Grammy” was born on April 15, 1955 in Savannah Ga. She spent the early part of her life in Simsbury, CT, then lived in several locations throughout Connecticut until relocating to the Ocala area in 1995. She worked most of her life for various manufacturing companies and was most recently employed as an electronic technician for the Lockheed Martin Corp. until her retirement several years ago.
Thomas Lyon Bailey

Thomas Lyon Bailey, also known as Tommy, went home to be with The Lord on July 21, 2022. He was born in Penland, NC to Kathleen Lyon Bailey an Harry Bailey in 1939. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his daughter Gina Bailey, his loving and devoted wife of 52 years Gail McKinney Bailey, and his brother Dick Bailey.
Raul Armando Jimenez

Raul Armando Jimenez, age 82, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on July 23rd, 2022, in Life Care Skilled Nursing Center. Raul was born in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, to parents, Raul Jimenez and Arelia Veloso on February 25th, 1940. Raul is survived by his wife, Nilda Medina of Ocala, Florida, daughter,...
Rudy Pierce

Rudy Pierce passed away at Cates’ House on 7/9/2022 at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by a newborn son, Scott Pierce, his parents, Robert & Nancy Pierce, his grandson, Sean Whalen, his cherished wife, Carol Pierce, and his grandson, Sean Whalen (Katrina) of Cary, NC. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Linda Pierce Whalen of Ocala; two granddaughters, Stacey (Steve) Rauch of Lancaster, OH and Kathleen Whalen of Nashville, TN; and one grandson, Trevor Ford of Akron, OH.
Latrellva Anton Johnson

Mr. Latrellva (Trouble) Anton Johnson, age 51, transitioned on July 07, 2022. He attended Vanguard High School. Mr. Johnson was self employed in the agricultural industry raising cattle and hogs. His joy was living life with his children. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: (daughter) Hayleah Smothers, (sons) Loranzo...
Pro-Choice Demonstrator In Downtown Ocala

This demonstrator was one of many in Saturday’s Pro-Choice rally in downtown Ocala. Thanks to Allie Lopez for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Several residents voice their thoughts, concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s growth

In response to recent letters that discussed the rapid growth of Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on the topic. “I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Brian Donnelly and others that Ocala is growing too fast and too large. I’m a native – been here since 1946 and I don’t like what I see happening one bit. Ocala used to be a lovely little place and now it’s just a monster to try to get around in. Stop this crap and take care of your true friends in the community,” says Ocala resident Kay Voge.
Cal Ripken Rookie World Series returning to Ocala/Marion County

The Cal Ripken Rookie World Series is heading to Marion County next week. The week-long tournament will feature eight teams from across the country and the Bahamas. The games will be played on Monday, August 1 through Friday, August 5, with each game starting at 5 p.m. at the Rotary Sportsplex, which is located at 5220 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala.
Back to School Community Giveback event being held this weekend throughout Marion County

Thousands of Marion County students will receive free backpacks filled with supplies this weekend during the first-ever Community Giveback event. The event, which is supported by Thaddeus Bullard (a.k.a. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil) and his Bullard Family Foundation, will take place at seven locations throughout Marion County on Saturday, July 30.
City of Ocala accepting street banner applications from nonprofits through August 1

The City of Ocala Public Works Traffic Division is accepting applications for its street banner lottery through Monday, August 1 for the upcoming 2023 calendar year. Reservations can only be made by nonprofit organizations. The city currently has two banner locations that can each be reserved for one week. The first location is at the 1100 block of E Silver Springs Boulevard and the second location is at the 1300 block of W Silver Springs Boulevard.
Construction of Mary Sue Rich Community Center making progress

Construction of the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place is steadily progressing. The 41,750 square-foot, two-story center, which is located at 1812 NW 21st Avenue in Ocala, will serve as a hub for the local community. The facility will include designated indoor space for senior, youth, and family...
Frank Stanford Weyer

The family of Frank Stanford Weyer is deeply saddened to announce his passing on July 9, 2022 at the age of 88 years. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rose Marie Weyer, and by his three children, Mary Cathrine Weyer-Dean(Tom), Frank Stanford Weyer, Jr.(Amy), and Deborah Anne Weyer(Richard) and by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is predeceased by parents, Stanford and Louise Weyer, sister Phyllis Weyer Doolin and brother Marvin Weyer. He is survived by his two younger siblings, Donald Robert Weyer and Lois Weyer Srock.
City of Ocala’s Aquatic Fun Centers implementing end-of-season hours in August

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will be reducing hours of operation at the city’s Aquatic Fun Centers beginning in August. The Hampton Aquatic Fun Center (255 NW Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard) will close for the season at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 5, and the Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center (2390 SE 36th Avenue) will shut down for the season at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3.
Ocala Arts Festival returning in October, volunteers needed

The Ocala Arts Festival is returning to downtown Ocala this fall, and the organization running the event is looking for volunteers. Fine Arts For Ocala (FAFO) will host the 55th installment of the festival on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, 2022. During last year’s two-day event, thousands of visitors hit the streets of downtown Ocala.
Ocala man jailed after being accused of strangling female victim, damaging her cellphone

A 31-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of strangling a female victim and shattering her cellphone’s screen. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol in northwest Ocala when the female victim was observed standing on the side of the road next to her vehicle. The MCSO report indicated that she appeared to be distressed, and the deputy made contact with her.
