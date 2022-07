TOMAHAWK - People of all ages will most likely be helping to search for Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) in the Northwoods in mid-August. Both Lincoln and Oneida Counties have teamed up with several organizations to host “AIS Snapshot Day.” The event offers a chance for volunteers to participate in a hands-on citizen science activity to help search designated shoreline sites along lakes, rivers and streams for signs of non-native plants and animals that could become risks to Wisconsin waterways. The findings will then be verified and put on record, and the Department of Natural Resources will use the information as a guide to remove AIS and develop conservation plans.

TOMAHAWK, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO