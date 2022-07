STERLING, Colo. -- The Logan County Sheriff's Office says goodbye to Sergeant Dale Wise. Wise served the citizens of Logan County for 25 years working several different jobs. The Sheriff's Office said Wise worked as a Sergeant in the Detention Center, was on the Logan County Posse, worked as a Transport Deputy, and worked as an IT guy. Wise set up servers, computers in cars, and all of the radio equipment.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO