RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Before he stepped to the podium, K.J. Wright was hopeful he’d be able to keep his emotions in check. It took only a couple of minutes for the tears to start. “I gave this game every ounce I had in my body. I gave it my heart and my soul. I put my body on the line. I made sacrifices in my personal life. It’s safe to say, I’m on empty right now,” Wright said on Thursday. The 11-year NFL veteran announced his retirement a day after signing a one-day contract so that he could step away from the game with the team that drafted Wright in the fourth round of the 2011 draft.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO