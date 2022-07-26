ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldier Field renovation proposals bid to keep Chicago Bears at stadium

Cover picture for the articleConstruction of domed stadium could cost between US$900m and US$2.2bn. Options would make Soldier Field a ‘top tier’ NFL stadium for the Bears to ‘fulfill their vision’. Franchise has played at the venue since 1971. The National Football League’s (NFL) Chicago Bears have been presented with...

Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: What A Difference 24 Hours Make

Just a day ago, the Chicago Bears had many questions about the offensive line. After two signings, however, the unit looks stronger. As the Chicago Bears prepare for the start of training camp tomorrow, general manager Ryan Poles shows that he’s still busy trying to bolster the roster. He made acquisitions to try to improve two of the weakest positions on the team.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Chicago Bears debut major changes in three position groups entering camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- When general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus took over the Chicago Bears earlier this year, they undertook a massive roster overhaul, and the changes continued on Tuesday. More than 20 players from last year’s team that finished 6-11 are gone, including familiar names...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Mayor Lightfoot’s Bizzare Comments On The Bears Won’t Stop Arlington Heights Move

On Monday afternoon, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a press conference regarding Soldier Field and its future. The Mayor proposed three options that would see the historic stadium undergo a renovation to help modernize it. Of course, that did not stop her from voicing her displeasure over the Bears possibly...
CBS Chicago

Former Gov. Pat Quinn wants to protect Soldier Field's name amid talk of renovations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the iconic stadium on the lakefront. Now there's a push to make sure it's always known as Soldier Field, even as Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitches possible makeover plans to keep the Chicago Bears from building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.Former Gov. Pat Quinn is urging a citywide referendum to protect the name of Soldier Field, which was built as a war memorial, and to prevent selling the naming rights to the stadium.Quinn's proposed ballot referendum would ask voters in November, "Shall the people of Chicago protect the good name of Soldier Field – which is...
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Could the Chicago Bulls Target Sharife Cooper on a Two-Way Deal?

The Chicago Bulls are a contending NBA team. They also have some potential glaring holes on their roster. That was apparent last season as injuries continued to knock key players out and force the Bulls to give minutes to players like *shudders* Matt Thomas. Building a roster is not an...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Green Bay Packers 2022 training camp preview: Safeties

The Green Bay Packers have benefited from continuity at the safety position in recent years. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage have been an excellent starting pair at safety over the past three seasons. They now enter year four together in the Packers’ secondary. Who’s here?. Adrian Amos hasn’t...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL personnel director: Bears "need a guy" like Riley Reiff

League sources believe the Bears made a smart move by acquiring offensive tackle Riley Reiff earlier this week. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, one personnel director believes the Bears struck gold with Reiff. “They need a guy like Reiff,” one personnel director said via text message to...

