Obituary of Lester Heilmann, 80

Lester Heilmann.

– Lester Heilmann was born to Klaus and Leola Heilmann on August 3, 1942. The Heilmanns were a prominent ranching family in Atascadero at that time. After graduating from Atascadero High School in 1960, Les attended chef school in Connecticut. He worked at The Breakers in Morro Bay but decided to switch to banking when he and Lana Tucker decided to marry. They moved to San Leandro, where Les worked at Crocker Bank. They had two children- a daughter Jill, and a son Jason, and moved to Santa Barbara in 1974.

The family moved back to Atascadero in 1985 to be closer to their relatives. After working in real estate, Les got a job at Wells Fargo Bank; he retired from Wells Fargo in 2014. He was involved in founding and working with Midstate Cruisers Car Club; driving and showing his 1961 Impala was one of his favorite pastimes. He passed away at Twin Cities Hospital on June 13.

He leaves behind his wife Lana, daughter Jill, son Jason, grandson Justin, and other son Mark. He is survived by his sister, Sandy Camp, who lives in Missouri. No services will be held.

