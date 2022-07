ENFIELD — Police say they apprehended three teenagers early Wednesday accused of stealing a car from Hamden. Enfield police said an officer was patrolling the area of Palomba Drive around 2 a.m. Wednesday and saw a Toyota RAV4 leaving the Gale Toyota dealership without its headlights on. The officer discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Hamden, prompting several other officers to respond, the police department said in a Facebook post.

