Barry County, MI

Barry County's sheriff is not giving up on election-fraud claims

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're wondering whether Dar Leaf, the outspoken sheriff of Barry County, is discouraged after two years of not finding the election fraud he's convinced happened in November 2020, check in with the Las Vegas convention of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association earlier this month. The New...

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 15

Rachel VanDyke
2d ago

Nice way to try to tie Sheriff Leaf to the men that were 'charged' with the 'kidnapping' plot. The charges were dropped after the case and the FBI were up to their armpits in that plot. Sheriff Leaf has been a wonderful sheriff. Yes, I live in Barry County and continue to support him. I am glad that he is continuing to investigate this.

Reply(1)
9
Radar Miller
2d ago

the sheriff is the highest law in each county, he does have authority in his . if there's nothing to hide then show him and remove doubt or you'll get the disbelief. if there's nothing to hide then be a open book

Reply
6
trump lost to Brandon
2d ago

I live in Barry County. I think his name should be “Duh” not “Dar”. I am embarrassed by all of the trump signs in this county. So sad to see so many people who WANT to be on the wrong side of history.

Reply(3)
4
