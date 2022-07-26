Barry County's sheriff is not giving up on election-fraud claims

As previously noted in this space, we’re big fans of writing the final chapter in the history of Lansing Township via annexation by the city of Lansing. Now comes a group of more than 100 township residents from the Groesbeck neighborhood who are formally asking to become the newest residents of the capital city. Maybe they’re concerned about the township’s looming fiscal crisis. Perhaps they just like the idea of enjoying reliable city services and don’t mind paying more taxes to receive them. It’s all but inevitable that township residents will soon be paying more taxes anyway to bail out the beleaguered municipality after a series of costly financial blunders. If the annexation is successful, the township will lose about 20% of its tax base, a devastating blow that would push the township one step closer to insolvency. On the downside, the new city residents would bring with them millions of dollars in special assessments that the township recently imposed to help alleviate its debt crisis. This is likely to make the annexation proposal less attractive to voters, since Lansing already has higher taxes than the township. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has an answer for that. He estimates the city would gain roughly $1 million annually in new tax revenues, which he believes can be used to retire the township debt that the new residents would bring with them over a period of four or five years. This just might be enough to seal the deal in favor of annexation. We wholeheartedly support the initiative and encourage residents in the remaining Lansing Township “islands” to throw in for Lansing citizenship as well, which hopefully will hasten the township’s long overdue demise.

LANSING, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO