The crowdfunded personal wind turbine that sold out in 5 days

Freethink
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalled Shine, the turbine is about the size and shape of a large water bottle. The turbine includes a mount, tensioned cables to secure it into the...

www.freethink.com

_Samuel_
2d ago

It's a little big for hikers going long distance. I have a foldable solar panel that hangs right off my pack and charges a phone and battery bank while hiking.

Salty One
2d ago

Ehhh my lil solar charging pack the size of my phone works better then what your offering in size, price , and reliability so keep trying!

Freethink

This portable wind turbine folds up and fits in your backpack

Wind is a big industry. In the U.S., wind is responsible for producing more than 9% of all electricity, and it’s doing so at rates more than 20% cheaper compared to 2010. The natural energy source is big business in physical terms, too: On sprawling wind farms across the nation, turbines tower more than 280 feet into the sky where they exploit the stronger winds found at higher altitudes.
