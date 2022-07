A Pierceton woman was injured after a three-vehicle accident on East U.S. 30, east of South CR 450E, Warsaw, on Monday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, which was not made available until Wednesday, at approximately 4:04 p.m. Monday, a 2012 Ford F150 driven by Wilbert Morales, 37, Fort Wayne, was eastbound on U.S. 30, 500 feet east of South CR 450E. For an unknown reason, Morales’ vehicle rear-ended a 2017 GMC Terrain driven by Heather M. Arter, 43, South CR 900W, Pierceton.

