With Spotify’s new Friends Mix curated playlist, users will now be able to discover new and familiar tracks based on what’s trending among their friends. If you don’t see a Friends Mix in your “Made For You” hub, you’ll need to start by creating a Blend. To do so, you need to type ‘Blend’ in the search tab and then tap “Invite” to select a friend you want to Blend with. Once your friend has accepted the invite, Spotify will generate your shared Blend playlist, which will include songs and recommendations that reflect yours and your friend’s music preferences and tastes. Once you’ve created three 2-person Blends, Spotify says you’ll get access to your own personalized Friends Mix in the Made For Us hub.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 15 HOURS AGO