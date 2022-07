Former Governor Jeff Colyer told a Grandview Plaza audience Tuesday that Kansans should make their own decisions on abortions. He spoke about the proposed Value Them Both amendment that will be on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot. "It's important that Kansans make their own decisions on this, not out of state interest groups. What the amendment does is it just allows the state legislature to pass the common sense laws that Kansans want. That's what this is about so we can make our own decisions."

